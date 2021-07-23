Cancel
Cristian Romero: Tottenham step up pursuit of Atalanta and Argentina defender

By Lyall Thomas
SkySports
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTottenham have stepped up talks with Atalanta over a deal for centre-back Cristian Romero. Spurs have made an offer of at least £34m (€40m) plus £8.5m (€10) in bonuses - but he is not their only centre-back target and the club will not overpay for the Argentine. Personal terms with...

www.skysports.com

Comments / 0

