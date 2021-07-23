Cristian Romero: Tottenham step up pursuit of Atalanta and Argentina defender

All the latest Manchester City transfer news, rumours and gossip in the 2021 summer window. Harry Kane - The striker will hold talks with Tottenham next week and insist he wants to join Jack Grealish by signing for City (Telegraph, Aug 1); City remain determined to sign Kane from Tottenham this summer but have no intention of paying £160m for the England striker (Telegraph, July 24); Daniel Levy has given Kane the green light to join a Premier League rival, opening the door for a possible £160m move to City on a weekly salary of £400,000 (Sun, July 23); Kane's England team-mates believe he could refuse to return to pre-season training with Tottenham in a bid to try to force a move to City (Telegraph, July 17); City have made a £100m bid for Kane (Sky Sports, June 21).