Public Health

Telehealth expansion

WTAX
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePost pandemic, one new thing which will stick around will be the virtual doctor visit. Gov. JB Pritzker Thursday signed a bill expanding access to telehealth. “Today is historic because, as we come out of this pandemic,” said the House sponsor, State Rep. Thaddeus Jones (D-Calumet City), “we have to realize we have lost almost 25,000 people in Illinois, and this bill is a mixture of mental health, it’s a mixture of low-income residents who have the opportunity now to have telehealth visits with their doctors. It allows patients who don’t have access to have access.”

