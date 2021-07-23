Cancel
Treasury yields edge higher, with 10-year briefly breaching 1.30%

By William Watts, Vivien Lou Chen
Long-dated U.S. Treasury yields rise Friday, with the 10-year hovering not far from 1.30% as data shows business activity cooling in July.

Businessfxempire.com

Inflation Climbs Higher, but Gold Closes Sharply Lower

However, it came in under analyst expectations and forecasts, which was one factor that took gold prices lower on the last trading day of July 2021. Know where Gold is headed? Take advantage now with. Trading Derivatives carries a high level of risk to your capital and you should only...
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Key U.S. inflation gauge surges again in June

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Xinhua) -- A key U.S. inflation measure closely watched by the Federal Reserve surged again in June, indicating rising inflation pressures tied to supply constraints, the U.S. Commerce Department reported on Friday. The so-called core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, the Fed's preferred inflation measure, jumped...
BusinessPosted by
MarketWatch

Gold prices settle lower, but post a gain for the month

Gold futures settled lower on Friday, but climbed for the month. "Renewed signs that the Federal Reserve may not taper anytime soon continues to sweeten appetite for the precious metal, while negative COVID-19 developments may boost attraction towards the safe-haven asset," said Lukman Otunuga, manager, market analysis at FXTM. Looking ahead however, gold may face multiple headwinds "as the Fed finds it increasingly difficult to defend its dovish stance," he said. With annual inflation in the U.S. already at a 13-year high and the economy recovering, "hawks are bound to enter the scene," and such a development "could throw a proverbial wrench in the works for gold bulls, sending prices tumbling lower." December gold fell by $18.60, or 1%, to settle at $1,817.20 an ounce. Based on the most-active contract, prices rose nearly 0.9% for the week and were up 2.6% for the month, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Fed's preferred inflation reading shows prices jump 3.5% annually

The core personal consumption expenditures price index, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measure, accelerated in June by the most on an annual basis in almost three decades. Core PCE, which excludes food and energy, increased 3.5% year over year in June, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis. The reading,...
Stocksdailyforex.com

S&P 500 Forecast: August 2021

The S&P 500 was very noisy during the course of the month on July, and I suspect that August probably will not be any better. Yes, it also will be goosed a bit by the Federal Reserve’s lack of tapering talk, especially after the most recent meeting. However, all eyes will be on Jackson Hole in the month of August, to see what central bankers around the world are thinking. I suspect that there will be a major divergence between some central banks, as the opinions on inflation seem to be all over the board.
Economyetftrends.com

Government Bond ETFs Have One of Their Best Months in Over a Year

Government debt and bond-related exchange traded funds logged their best monthly rally in July in 16 months, as the Covid-19 Delta variant scare and the Federal Reserve’s assurances to maintain its loose monetary policy helped support the Treasuries market. Over the past month, the PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon US...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

BofA Says Interest Rates Are at 5,000-Year Low

Bank of America says interest rates are at a 5,000-year low and recommends holding quality, defensive stocks for the rest of the year. The interest-rate calculation comes from BofA’s own data, the Bank of England, Global Financial Data and the 2005 book “A History of Interest Rates.”. “Central banks are...
BusinessNBC San Diego

Treasury Yields Fall After Softer-Than-Expected Inflation Data

U.S. Treasury yields fell Friday after a key inflation reading came in near economists' expectations, indicating inflationary pressures may be ebbing slightly. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 4 basis points to 1.231% by 4:00 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond shed 1.9 basis points to 1.897%. Yields move inversely to prices. One basis point equals 0.01%.
New York City, NYPosted by
MarketWatch

Inflation soars again in June, PCE shows, as shortages plague the U.S. economy

People walk past an Apple retail store on July 13, 2021 in New York City. - Stock markets were slightly softer on news of the biggest jump in US inflation in more than two decades and disappointment in results from US investment banks. As trading ended in London, Frankfurt and Paris, major indices hovered around the zero mark, while the Dow Jones index was also a tiny bit lower in midday New York exchanges. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) By angela weiss/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images ECONOMIC REPORT.
Energy Industrydtnpf.com

Oil Futures Chase Equities Higher Amid Risk-On Sentiment

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- With U.S. dollar eroding to a one-month low, oil futures traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude on the Intercontinental Exchange rallied on Thursday after a batch of disappointing economic data joined with renewed mask mandates in several U.S. states and raised prospects of extended fiscal stimulus from the federal government and Federal Reserve in the second half of the year, fueling risk-on sentiment across broader markets.
Stocksspectrumnews1.com

World shares lower after Wall St rebound on US growth data

BANGKOK (AP) — World shares and U.S. futures were mostly lower Friday despite a flurry of reports showing economic recoveries from the pandemic gained pace in the last quarter. The zone of countries using the euro saw its GDP jump 13.7% from a year earlier in the April-June quarter, according...
BusinessLife Style Extra

FOREX-Dollar edges higher but still set for biggest weekly loss since May

NEW YORK, July 30 (Reuters) - The dollar edged higher on. Friday, as upbeat economic data helped reverse some of the. losses from earlier this week when dovish remarks by the U.S. Federal Reserve scuttled a month-long rally in the U.S. currency. The dollar index, which measures the greenback. against...
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Futures Settle Higher On Weak Dollar, Fed's Dovish Comments

Gold prices climbed higher on Thursday, lifting the most active gold futures contract to a six-week closing high, as weak economic data pushed up the demand for the safe-haven yellow metal. A weak dollar and a drop in treasury yields helped as well. Gold also found support after the Federal...
BusinessFXStreet.com

What’s going on in the bond market?

Contrary to all expectations, and thus also ours, bond yields have fallen over the past months in both Europe and the US. At the beginning of June, the 10-year German Bund was trading at a yield of -0.18%; now it is -0.45%. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury bond even fell by 36bp in the same period. One can only speculate about the causes, because this reaction cannot be deduced from the published data. The strong spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus and the renewed increase in the number of infections on both sides of the Atlantic do pose a potential risk to the economy, as this could slow down the economic recovery, but probably not to a great extent. The same applies to the supply bottlenecks in various sectors, which lead to delivery delays.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Financial World

US Dollar falls as Fed keeps rate unchanged, says recovery intact despite delta surge

Following conclusion of a two-day policy meet, the US Federal Reserve said in a statement late on Wednesday that the world's No 1 economy's recovery from the pandemic’s fiscal fallouts stayed well en-route despite an uptick in delta variants across the country, while the US Central Bank had also signalled a plausible tapering of fiscal supports for the economy, eventually sending the US Dollar Index (DXY) down as much as 0.41 per cent to 91.84 on Thursday's late-afternoon US trading.

