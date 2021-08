The Indians should not trade for guys like Trevor Story and Jon Gray. Let’s be clear, the Indians have no business trading for guys like Trevor Story and Jon Gray. Now, or ever again. It’s not a dig at the Rockies, or Story or Gray. These are fine players who would, admittedly, give the Indians a boost. The problem lies with the cost of guys like them. Not only does baseball have an issue with the contracts they’re handing out; with most in the modern era being bad investments only a few years in, but with what teams should expect in trades.