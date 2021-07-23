Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coding & Programming

Skip-Gram Neural Network for Graphs

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article will go into more details of node embeddings. If you lack intuition and understanding of node embeddings, check out this previous article that covered the intuition of node embeddings. But if you are ready. We can start. In the level-1 explanation of node embeddings I motivated why we...

towardsdatascience.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Network Topology#Gram#Graphs#Neural Network#Node2vec#Deepwalk#Stanford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Science
News Break
Coding & Programming
News Break
Google
News Break
Computer Science
Related
Computersarxiv.org

Robust Nonparametric Regression with Deep Neural Networks

In this paper, we study the properties of robust nonparametric estimation using deep neural networks for regression models with heavy tailed error distributions. We establish the non-asymptotic error bounds for a class of robust nonparametric regression estimators using deep neural networks with ReLU activation under suitable smoothness conditions on the regression function and mild conditions on the error term. In particular, we only assume that the error distribution has a finite p-th moment with p greater than one. We also show that the deep robust regression estimators are able to circumvent the curse of dimensionality when the distribution of the predictor is supported on an approximate lower-dimensional set. An important feature of our error bound is that, for ReLU neural networks with network width and network size (number of parameters) no more than the order of the square of the dimensionality d of the predictor, our excess risk bounds depend sub-linearly on d. Our assumption relaxes the exact manifold support assumption, which could be restrictive and unrealistic in practice. We also relax several crucial assumptions on the data distribution, the target regression function and the neural networks required in the recent literature. Our simulation studies demonstrate that the robust methods can significantly outperform the least squares method when the errors have heavy-tailed distributions and illustrate that the choice of loss function is important in the context of deep nonparametric regression.
Computersarxiv.org

NeuralPDE: Automating Physics-Informed Neural Networks (PINNs) with Error Approximations

Kirill Zubov, Zoe McCarthy, Yingbo Ma, Francesco Calisto, Valerio Pagliarino, Simone Azeglio, Luca Bottero, Emmanuel Luján, Valentin Sulzer, Ashutosh Bharambe, Nand Vinchhi, Kaushik Balakrishnan, Devesh Upadhyay, Chris Rackauckas. Physics-informed neural networks (PINNs) are an increasingly powerful way to solve partial differential equations, generate digital twins, and create neural surrogates of...
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Free Hyperbolic Neural Networks with Limited Radii

Non-Euclidean geometry with constant negative curvature, i.e., hyperbolic space, has attracted sustained attention in the community of machine learning. Hyperbolic space, owing to its ability to embed hierarchical structures continuously with low distortion, has been applied for learning data with tree-like structures. Hyperbolic Neural Networks (HNNs) that operate directly in hyperbolic space have also been proposed recently to further exploit the potential of hyperbolic representations. While HNNs have achieved better performance than Euclidean neural networks (ENNs) on datasets with implicit hierarchical structure, they still perform poorly on standard classification benchmarks such as CIFAR and ImageNet. The traditional wisdom is that it is critical for the data to respect the hyperbolic geometry when applying HNNs. In this paper, we first conduct an empirical study showing that the inferior performance of HNNs on standard recognition datasets can be attributed to the notorious vanishing gradient problem. We further discovered that this problem stems from the hybrid architecture of HNNs. Our analysis leads to a simple yet effective solution called Feature Clipping, which regularizes the hyperbolic embedding whenever its norm exceeding a given threshold. Our thorough experiments show that the proposed method can successfully avoid the vanishing gradient problem when training HNNs with backpropagation. The improved HNNs are able to achieve comparable performance with ENNs on standard image recognition datasets including MNIST, CIFAR10, CIFAR100 and ImageNet, while demonstrating more adversarial robustness and stronger out-of-distribution detection capability.
Computersarxiv.org

Structural Watermarking to Deep Neural Networks via Network Channel Pruning

In order to protect the intellectual property (IP) of deep neural networks (DNNs), many existing DNN watermarking techniques either embed watermarks directly into the DNN parameters or insert backdoor watermarks by fine-tuning the DNN parameters, which, however, cannot resist against various attack methods that remove watermarks by altering DNN parameters. In this paper, we bypass such attacks by introducing a structural watermarking scheme that utilizes channel pruning to embed the watermark into the host DNN architecture instead of crafting the DNN parameters. To be specific, during watermark embedding, we prune the internal channels of the host DNN with the channel pruning rates controlled by the watermark. During watermark extraction, the watermark is retrieved by identifying the channel pruning rates from the architecture of the target DNN model. Due to the superiority of pruning mechanism, the performance of the DNN model on its original task is reserved during watermark embedding. Experimental results have shown that, the proposed work enables the embedded watermark to be reliably recovered and provides a high watermark capacity, without sacrificing the usability of the DNN model. It is also demonstrated that the work is robust against common transforms and attacks designed for conventional watermarking approaches.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Integration of Autoencoder and Functional Link Artificial Neural Network for Multi-label Classification

Multi-label (ML) classification is an actively researched topic currently, which deals with convoluted and overlapping boundaries that arise due to several labels being active for a particular data instance. We propose a classifier capable of extracting underlying features and introducing non-linearity to the data to handle the complex decision boundaries. A novel neural network model has been developed where the input features are subjected to two transformations adapted from multi-label functional link artificial neural network and autoencoders. First, a functional expansion of the original features are made using basis functions. This is followed by an autoencoder-aided transformation and reduction on the expanded features. This network is capable of improving separability for the multi-label data owing to the two-layer transformation while reducing the expanded feature space to a more manageable amount. This balances the input dimension which leads to a better classification performance even for a limited amount of data. The proposed network has been validated on five ML datasets which shows its superior performance in comparison with six well-established ML classifiers. Furthermore, a single-label variation of the proposed network has also been formulated simultaneously and tested on four relevant datasets against three existing classifiers to establish its effectiveness.
Computersarxiv.org

ZIPPER: Exploiting Tile- and Operator-level Parallelism for General and Scalable Graph Neural Network Acceleration

Graph neural networks (GNNs) start to gain momentum after showing significant performance improvement in a variety of domains including molecular science, recommendation, and transportation. Turning such performance improvement of GNNs into practical applications relies on effective and efficient execution, especially for inference. However, neither CPU nor GPU can meet these needs if considering both performance and energy efficiency. That's because accelerating GNNs is challenging due to their excessive memory usage and arbitrary interleaving of diverse operations. Besides, the semantics gap between the high-level GNN programming model and efficient hardware makes it difficult in accelerating general-domain GNNs.
Softwarearxiv.org

Combining Graph Neural Networks with Expert Knowledge for Smart Contract Vulnerability Detection

Smart contract vulnerability detection draws extensive attention in recent years due to the substantial losses caused by hacker attacks. Existing efforts for contract security analysis heavily rely on rigid rules defined by experts, which are labor-intensive and non-scalable. More importantly, expert-defined rules tend to be error-prone and suffer the inherent risk of being cheated by crafty attackers. Recent researches focus on the symbolic execution and formal analysis of smart contracts for vulnerability detection, yet to achieve a precise and scalable solution. Although several methods have been proposed to detect vulnerabilities in smart contracts, there is still a lack of effort that considers combining expert-defined security patterns with deep neural networks. In this paper, we explore using graph neural networks and expert knowledge for smart contract vulnerability detection. Specifically, we cast the rich control- and data- flow semantics of the source code into a contract graph. To highlight the critical nodes in the graph, we further design a node elimination phase to normalize the graph. Then, we propose a novel temporal message propagation network to extract the graph feature from the normalized graph, and combine the graph feature with designed expert patterns to yield a final detection system. Extensive experiments are conducted on all the smart contracts that have source code in Ethereum and VNT Chain platforms. Empirical results show significant accuracy improvements over the state-of-the-art methods on three types of vulnerabilities, where the detection accuracy of our method reaches 89.15%, 89.02%, and 83.21% for reentrancy, timestamp dependence, and infinite loop vulnerabilities, respectively.
Computersarxiv.org

Exploring the efficacy of neural networks for trajectory compression and the inverse problem

In this document, a neural network is employed in order to estimate the solution of the initial value problem in the context of non linear trajectories. Such trajectories can be subject to gravity, thrust, drag, centrifugal force, temperature, ambient air density and pressure. First, we generate a grid of trajectory points given a specified uniform density as a design parameter and then we investigate the performance of a neural network in a compression and inverse problem task: the network is trained to predict the initial conditions of the dynamics model we used in the simulation, given a target point in space. We investigate this as a regression task, with error propagation in consideration. For target points, up to a radius of 2 kilometers, the model is able to accurately predict the initial conditions of the trajectories, with sub-meter deviation. This simulation-based training process and novel real-world evaluation method is capable of computing trajectories of arbitrary dimensions.
Computersarxiv.org

Neural Network Approximation of Refinable Functions

Ingrid Daubechies, Ronald DeVore, Nadav Dym, Shira Faigenbaum-Golovin, Shahar Z. Kovalsky, Kung-Ching Lin, Josiah Park, Guergana Petrova, Barak Sober. In the desire to quantify the success of neural networks in deep learning and other applications, there is a great interest in understanding which functions are efficiently approximated by the outputs of neural networks. By now, there exists a variety of results which show that a wide range of functions can be approximated with sometimes surprising accuracy by these outputs. For example, it is known that the set of functions that can be approximated with exponential accuracy (in terms of the number of parameters used) includes, on one hand, very smooth functions such as polynomials and analytic functions (see e.g. \cite{E,S,Y}) and, on the other hand, very rough functions such as the Weierstrass function (see e.g. \cite{EPGB,DDFHP}), which is nowhere differentiable. In this paper, we add to the latter class of rough functions by showing that it also includes refinable functions. Namely, we show that refinable functions are approximated by the outputs of deep ReLU networks with a fixed width and increasing depth with accuracy exponential in terms of their number of parameters. Our results apply to functions used in the standard construction of wavelets as well as to functions constructed via subdivision algorithms in Computer Aided Geometric Design.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

A quantum algorithm for training wide and deep classical neural networks

Given the success of deep learning in classical machine learning, quantum algorithms for traditional neural network architectures may provide one of the most promising settings for quantum machine learning. Considering a fully-connected feedforward neural network, we show that conditions amenable to classical trainability via gradient descent coincide with those necessary for efficiently solving quantum linear systems. We propose a quantum algorithm to approximately train a wide and deep neural network up to $O(1/n)$ error for a training set of size $n$ by performing sparse matrix inversion in $O(\log n)$ time. To achieve an end-to-end exponential speedup over gradient descent, the data distribution must permit efficient state preparation and readout. We numerically demonstrate that the MNIST image dataset satisfies such conditions; moreover, the quantum algorithm matches the accuracy of the fully-connected network. Beyond the proven architecture, we provide empirical evidence for $O(\log n)$ training of a convolutional neural network with pooling.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

The spum and sum-diameter of graphs: labelings of sum graphs

A sum graph is a finite simple graph whose vertex set is labeled with distinct positive integers such that two vertices are adjacent if and only if the sum of their labels is itself another label. The spum of a graph $G$ is the minimum difference between the largest and smallest labels in a sum graph consisting of $G$ and the minimum number of additional isolated vertices necessary so that a sum graph labeling exists. We investigate the spum of various families of graphs, namely cycles, paths, and matchings. We introduce the sum-diameter, a modification of the definition of spum that omits the requirement that the number of additional isolated vertices in the sum graph is minimal, which we believe is a more natural quantity to study. We then provide asymptotically tight general bounds on both sides for the sum-diameter, and study its behavior under numerous binary graph operations as well as vertex and edge operations. Finally, we generalize the sum-diameter to hypergraphs.
Computersarxiv.org

Are Bayesian neural networks intrinsically good at out-of-distribution detection?

The need to avoid confident predictions on unfamiliar data has sparked interest in out-of-distribution (OOD) detection. It is widely assumed that Bayesian neural networks (BNN) are well suited for this task, as the endowed epistemic uncertainty should lead to disagreement in predictions on outliers. In this paper, we question this assumption and provide empirical evidence that proper Bayesian inference with common neural network architectures does not necessarily lead to good OOD detection. To circumvent the use of approximate inference, we start by studying the infinite-width case, where Bayesian inference can be exact considering the corresponding Gaussian process. Strikingly, the kernels induced under common architectural choices lead to uncertainties that do not reflect the underlying data generating process and are therefore unsuited for OOD detection. Finally, we study finite-width networks using HMC, and observe OOD behavior that is consistent with the infinite-width case. Overall, our study discloses fundamental problems when naively using BNNs for OOD detection and opens interesting avenues for future research.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Non-asymptotic estimates for TUSLA algorithm for non-convex learning with applications to neural networks with ReLU activation function

We consider non-convex stochastic optimization problems where the objective functions have super-linearly growing and discontinuous stochastic gradients. In such a setting, we provide a non-asymptotic analysis for the tamed unadjusted stochastic Langevin algorithm (TUSLA) introduced in Lovas et al. (2021). In particular, we establish non-asymptotic error bounds for the TUSLA algorithm in Wasserstein-1 and Wasserstein-2 distances. The latter result enables us to further derive non-asymptotic estimates for the expected excess risk. To illustrate the applicability of the main results, we consider an example from transfer learning with ReLU neural networks, which represents a key paradigm in machine learning. Numerical experiments are presented for the aforementioned example which supports our theoretical findings. Hence, in this setting, we demonstrate both theoretically and numerically that the TUSLA algorithm can solve the optimization problem involving neural networks with ReLU activation function. Besides, we provide simulation results for synthetic examples where popular algorithms, e.g. ADAM, AMSGrad, RMSProp, and (vanilla) SGD, may fail to find the minimizer of the objective functions due to the super-linear growth and the discontinuity of the corresponding stochastic gradient, while the TUSLA algorithm converges rapidly to the optimal solution.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Quantum chemistry-augmented neural networks for reactivity prediction: Performance, generalizability and interpretability

There is a perceived dichotomy between structure-based and descriptor-based molecular representations used for predictive chemistry tasks. Here, we study the performance, generalizability, and interpretability of the recently proposed quantum mechanics-augmented graph neural network (ml-QM-GNN) architecture as applied to the prediction of regioselectivity (classification) and of activation energies (regression). In our hybrid QM-augmented model architecture, structure-based representations are first used to predict a set of atom- and bond-level reactivity descriptors derived from density functional theory (DFT) calculations. These estimated reactivity descriptors are combined with the original structure-based representation to make the final reactivity prediction. We demonstrate that our model architecture leads to significant improvements over structure-based GNNs in not only overall accuracy, but also in generalization to unseen compounds. Even when provided training sets of only a couple hundred labeled data points, the ml-QM-GNN outperforms other state-of-the-art model architectures that have been applied to these tasks. Further, because the predictions of our model are grounded in (but not restricted to) QM descriptors, we are able to relate predictions to the conceptual frameworks commonly used to gain qualitative insights into reactivity phenomena. This effort results in a productive synergy between theory and data science, wherein our QM-augmented models provide a data-driven confirmation of previous qualitative analyses, and these analyses in their turn facilitate insights into the decision-making process occurring within ml-QM-GNNs.
Technologyarxiv.org

Accelerating deep neural networks for efficient scene understanding in automotive cyber-physical systems

Automotive Cyber-Physical Systems (ACPS) have attracted a significant amount of interest in the past few decades, while one of the most critical operations in these systems is the perception of the environment. Deep learning and, especially, the use of Deep Neural Networks (DNNs) provides impressive results in analyzing and understanding complex and dynamic scenes from visual data. The prediction horizons for those perception systems are very short and inference must often be performed in real time, stressing the need of transforming the original large pre-trained networks into new smaller models, by utilizing Model Compression and Acceleration (MCA) techniques. Our goal in this work is to investigate best practices for appropriately applying novel weight sharing techniques, optimizing the available variables and the training procedures towards the significant acceleration of widely adopted DNNs. Extensive evaluation studies carried out using various state-of-the-art DNN models in object detection and tracking experiments, provide details about the type of errors that manifest after the application of weight sharing techniques, resulting in significant acceleration gains with negligible accuracy losses.
Sciencearxiv.org

Adaptive wavelet distillation from neural networks through interpretations

Recent deep-learning models have achieved impressive prediction performance, but often sacrifice interpretability and computational efficiency. Interpretability is crucial in many disciplines, such as science and medicine, where models must be carefully vetted or where interpretation is the goal itself. Moreover, interpretable models are concise and often yield computational efficiency. Here, we propose adaptive wavelet distillation (AWD), a method which aims to distill information from a trained neural network into a wavelet transform. Specifically, AWD penalizes feature attributions of a neural network in the wavelet domain to learn an effective multi-resolution wavelet transform. The resulting model is highly predictive, concise, computationally efficient, and has properties (such as a multi-scale structure) which make it easy to interpret. In close collaboration with domain experts, we showcase how AWD addresses challenges in two real-world settings: cosmological parameter inference and molecular-partner prediction. In both cases, AWD yields a scientifically interpretable and concise model which gives predictive performance better than state-of-the-art neural networks. Moreover, AWD identifies predictive features that are scientifically meaningful in the context of respective domains. All code and models are released in a full-fledged package available on Github (this https URL).
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Edge of chaos as a guiding principle for modern neural network training

The success of deep neural networks in real-world problems has prompted many attempts to explain their training dynamics and generalization performance, but more guiding principles for the training of neural networks are still needed. Motivated by the edge of chaos principle behind the optimal performance of neural networks, we study the role of various hyperparameters in modern neural network training algorithms in terms of the order-chaos phase diagram. In particular, we study a fully analytical feedforward neural network trained on the widely adopted Fashion-MNIST dataset, and study the dynamics associated with the hyperparameters in back-propagation during the training process. We find that for the basic algorithm of stochastic gradient descent with momentum, in the range around the commonly used hyperparameter values, clear scaling relations are present with respect to the training time during the ordered phase in the phase diagram, and the model's optimal generalization power at the edge of chaos is similar across different training parameter combinations. In the chaotic phase, the same scaling no longer exists. The scaling allows us to choose the training parameters to achieve faster training without sacrificing performance. In addition, we find that the commonly used model regularization method - weight decay - effectively pushes the model towards the ordered phase to achieve better performance. Leveraging on this fact and the scaling relations in the other hyperparameters, we derived a principled guideline for hyperparameter determination, such that the model can achieve optimal performance by saturating it at the edge of chaos. Demonstrated on this simple neural network model and training algorithm, our work improves the understanding of neural network training dynamics, and can potentially be extended to guiding principles of more complex model architectures and algorithms.
Computersarxiv.org

Physics-informed neural networks for solving Reynolds-averaged Navier$\unicode{x2013}$Stokes equations

Physics-informed neural networks (PINNs) are successful machine-learning methods for the solution and identification of partial differential equations (PDEs). We employ PINNs for solving the Reynolds-averaged Navier$\unicode{x2013}$Stokes (RANS) equations for incompressible turbulent flows without any specific model or assumption for turbulence, and by taking only the data on the domain boundaries. We first show the applicability of PINNs for solving the Navier$\unicode{x2013}$Stokes equations for laminar flows by solving the Falkner$\unicode{x2013}$Skan boundary layer. We then apply PINNs for the simulation of four turbulent-flow cases, i.e., zero-pressure-gradient boundary layer, adverse-pressure-gradient boundary layer, and turbulent flows over a NACA4412 airfoil and the periodic hill. Our results show the excellent applicability of PINNs for laminar flows with strong pressure gradients, where predictions with less than 1% error can be obtained. For turbulent flows, we also obtain very good accuracy on simulation results even for the Reynolds-stress components.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Robust Explainability: A Tutorial on Gradient-Based Attribution Methods for Deep Neural Networks

With the rise of deep neural networks, the challenge of explaining the predictions of these networks has become increasingly recognized. While many methods for explaining the decisions of deep neural networks exist, there is currently no consensus on how to evaluate them. On the other hand, robustness is a popular topic for deep learning research; however, it is hardly talked about in explainability until very recently. In this tutorial paper, we start by presenting gradient-based interpretability methods. These techniques use gradient signals to assign the burden of the decision on the input features. Later, we discuss how gradient-based methods can be evaluated for their robustness and the role that adversarial robustness plays in having meaningful explanations. We also discuss the limitations of gradient-based methods. Finally, we present the best practices and attributes that should be examined before choosing an explainability method. We conclude with the future directions for research in the area at the convergence of robustness and explainability.

Comments / 0

Community Policy