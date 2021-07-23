Cancel
Offering shelter from the storm

By Joe Genco joe.genco@lockportjournal.com
Lockport Union-Sun & Journal
 11 days ago
Several Robinson Road residents remain displaced by Tuesday’s flood.

Some like Alphonso Diggs are questioning why the Red Cross doesn’t do more.

Diggs said representatives of the private charity visited his building Wednesday and said water needed to reach 18 inches deep before they could help and that commingled rainwater and effluent was not a reason for relief.

“It rained, and rained, and rained until it came up and reached the floor,” Diggs said. “I don’t have anywhere to go.”

John Bieger, a volunteer from Clarence, is a Red Cross shelter supervisor. He is retired and travels where he is needed. While the residents may have been initially told there was no help available, a different determination was quickly reached.

He was busy Wednesday and continuing today with an emergency shelter at Rapids Fire Hall.

A couple displaced residents stopped by Wednesday and considered staying but found space elsewhere.

“If people are out of an apartment for a week or two, we won’t be able to sustain people here because there are no showers,” Bieger said.

In a circumstance like this, the Red Cross has its hands slightly tied because the properties are privately owned and have not been declared inhabitable by the health department or condemned by a building inspector.

“If it were a fire, that's a different story,” Bieger said. “We work with landlords. The first question we ask is, ‘Do you have an apartment that’s vacant? Can you put them there?’ ”

Bieger said he serves as liaison between the Red Cross and Niagara County Emergency Management.

The reason people have different expectations is twofold: 1) They’ve seen people put up in hotels after fires 2) During the pandemic, people were also put up in hotels

With emergency shelters coming into use again, Bieger said new volunteers will sometimes set cots up 3 feet apart.

“Why have 3 or 4 feet apart when you can have 10?” Bieger said. “10 is better if somebody is snoring next to you.”

The dedicated volunteer said he won't be surprised to soon be dispatched to the Pacific Northwest.

