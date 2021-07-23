Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

CompTIA Certification Prep deal: Learn all you need to know with this $30 training bundle

By ZDNet Academy
ZDNet
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you only have basic computer skills but have been wanting to break into a whole new career in the tech industry, there is now interesting, engaging and affordable training to help you reach that goal. You'll have certifications on your resume that will qualify you to apply for some of the best computer science careers. Starting with entry-level IT positions and moving up into specializations, you can train at your own pace with ITProTV: The Core CompTIA Certification Prep Bundle.

www.zdnet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comptia#Certifications#Need To Know#Tech#Computer Skills#The Comptia A Core#Trustpilot#G2 Tech Review Platform
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Computer Science
Related
Computersbleepingcomputer.com

This CompTIA Security bundle offers training from top instructors

If your aim is to start a career in IT, working through the CompTIA Cybersecurity Career Pathway is a smart move. This collection of certifications is highly respected, and they open the door to many highly-paid jobs. As you might expect, the CompTIA tests are no walk in the park....
Cell PhonesThe Next Web

Earn a handful of CompTIA certifications as a true cybersecurity professional

TLDR: The CompTIA Cybersecurity Pathway Certification Prep Bundle can get students ready to become full fledged IT security professionals with CompTIA certifications to prove it. There were over 3 million unfilled cybersecurity jobs last year. While part of that was undoubtedly due to the global pandemic, that world-changing event only...
ComputersZDNet

Learn all the skills you need to be a C Suite programmer for only $50

The popularity of leading programming languages changes all the time, but it's not really a surprise that the top 10 almost always includes C, C#, and C++. Now you can master this popular language, plus SQL, by training at your own pace with The Complete C Suite Programming Bundle. No previous experience is required, and it's available right now at a very reasonable $49.99.
MicrosoftGhacks Technology News

Ghacks Deals: The 2021 Complete Microsoft Azure Certification Prep Bundle

The 2021 Complete Microsoft Azure Certification Prep Bundle preps you for different Azure exam certifications so that you can ace them. The following Azure courses are included in the bundle:. AZ-104 Azure Administrator Exam Certification 2021 -- Prove Your AZ-104 Microsoft Azure Administrator Skills to the World. AZ-204 Developing Solutions...
ComputersPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Deals: 2021 Google Software Engineering Manager Prep Bundle

We have a great deal for our readers on the 2021 Google Software Engineering Manager Prep Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store. The 2021 Google Software Engineering Manager Prep Bundle is available in our deals store for just $39.99. In this course, you will build MULTIPLE practical systems using...
JobsCIO

CSM certification: What you need to know

Agile practices are being rapidly adopted in project and product management across many industries, and the Scrum master is an important leadership role in agile development. The Certified ScrumMaster (CSM) certification, available through the Scrum Alliance, is an entry-level certification aimed at providing professionals with an awareness of the methodologies and values of Scrum, including team performance, accountability, and iterative progress. This certification is beneficial for people in product delivery who use the Scrum framework or those responsible for optimizing Scrum, including Scrum masters and their teams.
Temple, TXtemplejc.edu

Temple College announces upcoming COMPTIA™ certification classes

The Temple College Business and Continuing Education Division is offering two upcoming courses for residents who would like to learn more about how computers work or become information technology professionals. The 16-week COMPTIA™ A+ class will meet in person on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from Aug. 18 through Dec. 8.
ComputersEngadget

Learn software engineering for $30 with this 12-course package

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Programming is a broad term that applies to industries ranging from web design to machine learning, so deciding that you want to learn coding isn’t enough to secure a job. If that doesn’t scare you away, your next big step should be to learn a language and expose yourself to as many different facets of development as possible. This allows you to discover where your talents and interests lie, and ultimately puts you on the path toward success, whether it’s as an app creator or data scientist.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

10 Best Practices to Write Readable and Maintainable SQL Code

It’s easy to mess with SQL without proper guidelines. Since everybody in your team might have their own habits of writing SQL, you can quickly end up with a confusing code that nobody understands. You probably realized the importance of following a set of good practices. May this article give...
SoftwareMySanAntonio

Save Money by Engineering Your Own Google Software Systems

As smart technology and the Internet of Things have taken the world by storm, businesses are demanding software engineers more than ever. Software engineers can do anything from building complex computing systems for organizations to actually building the software that companies sell as a product. Whether you're looking for a new skill-set to help you launch your brilliant software idea, or a way to streamline your business's processes, it's worth getting a software engineering education.
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

Gamification can redefine the cybersecurity demo experience

Lead generation is the easy part of the sales cycle. Marketing activities, sales enablement tools, events, and so on should create the perfect environment that allows sales teams to fill their sales funnel (if they are doing their job effectively). But while it may be possible to generate 200+ qualified enterprise leads in any given quarter, it is frequently the “last mile” in selling that can feel like an uphill journey.
JobsCIO

SAFe certification: Launch your Scaled Agile Framework career

Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe) certifications are becoming valuable in larger organizations that are looking for efficient project delivery, ensuring reduced time-to-market, and developing ways to provide better stakeholder value. These certifications provide a valid, reliable means of assessing skills, knowledge, and mindset of those seeking career advancement working with the framework. Earning a SAFe certification demonstrates that you possess the skills and knowledge needed to help your organization manage projects with a higher degree of agility. Numerous SAFe certifications are on offer, grouped at the foundational, intermediate, and advanced levels. Each is targeted for a specific role.
Cell Phonesbaltimorenews.net

A Guide to Low-Code App Development Tools: Best Tools - 2021

Low-code app development enables the rapid production of web and mobile applications with a broad range of user coding experiences. The fantastic thing about it is that both inexperienced and experienced users can take advantage of it to create web and mobile applications quickly as very low or no coding is required to do so. So, various low code app development tools are helping people to expand their business through low-code app development.
Posted by
Fab Giovanetti

Everything you Need to Know About Habit Bundling

Building better habits are at the core of being able to be our most efficient selves during our day - yet each habit starts as a decision we make a repeated number of times. This is one of the reasons why, creating better habits and rituals can also be so damn hard, and so many of us suffer from decision fatigue - it's estimated that the average adult makes about 35,000 remotely conscious decisions each day.
InternetZDNet

How to be a savvy senior online: A guide to all things internet

Over the past few decades, the internet has become more and more ingrained in daily life — everything from shopping to banking to communicating with family can be handled online. For those who were born into this period, the internet and the many ways you can use it are second nature. For others, these things might feel confusing or difficult to keep up with.
Softwareaithority.com

Weights & Biases Teams With NVIDIA To Accelerate Machine Learning At Scale In Production Environments

Enterprises Can Now Enjoy Seamless Infrastructure and Experiment Management with NVIDIA Base Command Platform and Weights & Biases MLOps Platform. Weights & Biases announced the integration of its leading platform for machine learning development with NVIDIA Base Command Platform, a hosted AI development hub that gives enterprises instant access to state-of-the-art AI infrastructure.
SoftwareZDNet

DotData boasts automated feature engineering for Databricks

Last week, dotData, a company focused on automated feature engineering (AutoFE) and automated machine learning (AutoML), announced the integration of its AutoFE technology with the Databricks platform. Feature engineering is one of the toughest parts of building a machine learning model because it requires both technical and domain knowledge to determine which columns in the source data are most relevant to the model's predictions. DotData's new integration enables Databricks users, including those without advanced data science expertise, to design richer ML model features, tackle more challenging AI use cases and enhance model accuracy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy