CompTIA Certification Prep deal: Learn all you need to know with this $30 training bundle
If you only have basic computer skills but have been wanting to break into a whole new career in the tech industry, there is now interesting, engaging and affordable training to help you reach that goal. You'll have certifications on your resume that will qualify you to apply for some of the best computer science careers. Starting with entry-level IT positions and moving up into specializations, you can train at your own pace with ITProTV: The Core CompTIA Certification Prep Bundle.www.zdnet.com
Comments / 0