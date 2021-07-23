Outside The Confines: More dumb hats!
New Era has been making a name for themselves this season with a truly epic lineup of some of the stupidest hats we’ve ever seen in our lives. There were the “Local Market” edition caps with confusing clip art offerings, which were so intensely mocked, New Era pulled them from their site. There were these multi-logo ones. There was the “have you tried every single font?” version. And now, testing the waters of mediocrity once more, the most recent offering they’ve released are these... upside-down logo caps?www.bleedcubbieblue.com
