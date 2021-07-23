Why schools need to abandon facial recognition, not double down on it

Many people with children will receive $300 per child per month, compliments of the federal government. This government tax money and it has to come from somewhere. Actually, there are two sources. First, from those who don’t have children and who pay income taxes. After all, one of the purposes of taxes is as a tool for government to redistribute income. Second, the money is an advance on a future tax credit. If you receive the monthly sum per child, you cannot also claim the full deduction when filing your annual income tax. Some people would rather take the future deduction than the money now.