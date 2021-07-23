Cancel
Why schools need to abandon facial recognition, not double down on it

By John S. Cusick, Clarence Okoh
Fast Company
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the loosening of COVID-19 restrictions and the end of summer quickly approaching, schools are preparing to welcome students back into their classrooms for in-person learning. With that transition comes the return of a troubling trend in education—the monitoring of students through facial recognition systems, as well as the consideration of using the technology to enforce existing school discipline policies.

