How I Shop: Leon Bridges

Leon Bridges has a voice you can't forget, and a look you want to remember. What this means, really, is that his silky, soulful tunes are quick to become earworms, melding the '60s crooning of Sam Cooke with the Texan swagger of Willie Nelson. But his style is something that's altogether his own, a simple cocktail in which the recipe is, in his own words, equal parts retrofuturism, minimalism and unabashed luxury — with a splash of that devil-may-care Southwestern attitude tossed in for good measure.