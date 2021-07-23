Tour a Modern Atherton, California, Home That Features a Striking Pink Sculpture and a Purple Dining Room

Wa-hooo!! It feels so good to be touring a main space in our new home since that means it’s finally “done” and I can check it off the list! It’s definitely a different vibe in this room now from when we moved in. It had darker burgundy walls, vertical blinds, carpet, fancy crown molding, and a shiny gold/wood ceiling fan—all things that really made this room feel stuck in the late ’80s/early ’90s. We also realized odd things like the crown molding was installed wrong (that kind is supposed to be installed at an angle to cover where the wall meets the ceiling, but they just put it straight on the wall, so it looked really strange). And there was an “arched” doorway into the room that was really more of a not symmetrical rounded edge square that drove us kind of crazy. There’s a step down into this room so you get a little higher ceiling height (I think it was part of the front porch at some point) and we wanted to make it feel fresh and modern with a fun ’70s twist. I’ll show you what we chose!