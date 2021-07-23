Cancel
Tommy Dorfman reintroduces herself as transgender

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], July 23 (ANI): Hollywood actor Tommy Dorfman, who starred as Ryan Shaver in Netflix's '13 Reasons Why' and is set to direct an adaptation of Mason Deaver's 'I Wish You All the Best', has recently confirmed that she's a trans woman. According to E! News, in an interview...

CelebritiesEW.com

Tommy Dorfman, star of 13 Reasons Why, comes out as a trans woman

Tommy Dorfman is ready to reintroduce herself to the world. Dorfman, who shot to fame playing Ryan Shaver on the hit Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, officially opened up about her transition in a Time interview with novelist Torrey Peters on Thursday. "It's funny to think about coming out, because...
CelebritiesElite Daily

Tommy Dorfman Came Out As Trans And Says It’s “Liberating”

Tommy Dorfman, the 29-year-old Atlanta-born actor best known for portraying Ryan Shaver in the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, gave fans one more reason to stan this week when she made her public debut as a trans woman. “It’s funny to think about coming out, because I haven’t gone anywhere,” Dorfman said in an interview with TIME published on July 22. On the same day, the actor also posted a moving Instagram photo from her shoot with TIME where she stuns in a bold red dress. “I view today as a reintroduction to me as a woman, having made a transition medically. Coming out is always viewed as this grand reveal, but I was never not out. Today is about clarity: I am a trans woman. My pronouns are she/her. My name is Tommy.”
CelebritiesPosted by
TIME

Tommy Dorfman Would Like to Clarify

Hollywood began to take notice soon after I published my debut novel Detransition, Baby — which follows a trans woman, a cis woman and a trans woman who has detransitioned as they try to form an unconventional family—in early 2021. One of the calls was from the actor Tommy Dorfman. I figured Tommy would ask about a role in a potential adaptation. But no—it turned out Tommy just wanted to connect with me as a fellow queer storyteller trying to navigate the waters of the film industry and a culture in flux. We talked for two hours: it was a rare, genuine call from an artist who simply wanted to bond over telling stories.
CelebritiesPosted by
97.9 The Beat

Alfonso Ribeiro Cites His Interracial Marriage For Not Being Accepted By The Black Community

Alfonso Ribeiro made a name for himself in Hollywood with the iconic role as Carlton Banks on the hit ’90s sitcom, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The show became a fixture in Black households across America, particularly with many favoring the character of Carlton specifically. However, the seasoned actor who plays him isn’t feeling the love from his community in real life, and the reason being due to his marriage to a white woman.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Rapper Fetty Wap's Daughter Lauren Maxwell Dead at Age 4

Fetty Wap is mourning the loss of a family member who passed away at far too young an age. The 30-year-old rapper's daughter Lauren Maxwell has died at age 4, with the girl's mother, Turquoise Miami, sharing the news to Instagram on Saturday, July 31, according to media reports. The post included heartbreaking footage of Lauren playing in a swimming pool.
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

DaBaby & DaniLeigh Celebrate Their Worst-Kept Secret: ‘DaBiggest’

DaniLeigh has been highlighting her baby bump on social media since she revealed her pregnancy on July 16. After sharing her latest photo on Friday (July 30) and captioning it “#DaBiggest,” the move echoed one made by her ex-boyfriend DaBaby. The on-again, off-again couple dated for a few months before...
TV & VideosPosted by
Teen Vogue

“Gossip Girl” Stars Have a Love/Hate Relationship With Social Media

Gossip Girl knows that a person's most intimate relationship is the one they have with their phone. The original series, which ran from 2007 to 2012, aired amid the cultural boom of apps like Twitter and Facebook, and while Serena van der Woodsen and Blair Waldorf predated the rise of the social media influencer, they were acutely aware of the power their devices had over them — and their secrets. "It was once said that a person’s eyes were a window to their soul,” Blair says in Season 1. “That was before people had cell phones.”
Celebritiesgetindianews.com

Fetty Wap & Turquoise Miami’s Daughter Maxwell Passed Away, Cause of Death Revealed!

Fetty Wap is one of the most prominent and well-known rappers who has gained a huge reputation and fame for his number of albums. The rapper is hitting the headlines for revealing his fifth child’s mother. Yes, you read it right that one of Fetty’s babies’ mothers is Turquoise Miami. According to recent reports, his fifth child passed away on Tuesday. As we all know that Fetty Wap is blessed with six children with five different women. Fetty Wap is a famous American rapper who is credited for a number of albums. In this article, our viewers will come to know more about the rapper and her ex-girlfriend Turquoise Miami.
Musicradiofacts.com

Cause of Biz Markie’s Death

Raper and DJ Biz Markie or Marcel Theo Hall (April 8, 1964 – July 16, 2021), died this evening from complications of Diabetes. he was 57. At the time of his death, he was with his wife Tara Hall. Biz was most famous for his hits “Just a Friend” and...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Heidi Klum shares rare picture of all four children as they enjoy summer break

Heidi Klum is in Italy enjoying a summer vacation with her children, sharing a rare picture of her four kids. In the snap, the four are walking ahead of the supermodel, and her youngest three appear to have taken after their father, the singer Seal, as they tower above their older sister Leni, whom Heidi welcomed with Flavio Briatore.
Celebritiescountry1037fm.com

The Big Country Star Waffle House Tipper Is Revealed on the TITMS

We told you this morning about the Waffle House server from Greensboro that recently received a $1,000 tip from a “well known” country star who humbly said at the time that he wanted to remain anonymous. We believe we know who the big tipper is now thanks to our former teammate and still very good friend, Emalee. Honey Lackey was serving and caring for her daughter at the same time at the popular waffle house restaurant.
Weight LossPosted by
Daily Mail

Bring it on! Rebel Wilson showcases her 30 kilogram weight loss as she dons a cheerleader outfit and shakes her behind on the set of Senior Year

Rebel Wilson has been filming her latest project, Senior Year, in Atlanta - her first major role since her staggering 30 kilogram weight loss. And the 41-year-old proved her love of comedy was front and centre on Sunday when she posted a number of images of her in character - along with footage of her her shaking her derriere at the end of a dance routine.

