Red Sox Minor Lines: Portland’s win streak is over

FCL G1 W 5-3 Brainer Bonaci, SS: 0-4, 1 R, 1 K, 2 SB. Blaze Jordan, 3B: 3-3, 2 2B, 1 HR, 1 BB, 2 R, 3 RBI. Wilkelman Gonzalez (SP; W): 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K. This first game was the completion of a game that had started back in late June, but Jordan was able to make an impact in both of them. An overslot third rounder in 2020 who the Red Sox grabbed with the savings from their Nick Yorke selection, the slugger didn’t get off to the best of starts in his professional career, but Jordan’s catching fire of late. If we count that first game as having taken place on Monday rather than in June, he’s got five straight multi-hit games and eight straight games with at least one hit. He’s added two homers and five doubles in that stretch as well. Meanwhile, on the mound, Gonzalez is really starting to pique some interest here. The righty has been utterly dominant over his last few starts, allowing just three runs over his last three starts, striking out 22 without issuing a walk over 15 innings of work. FanGraphs recently moved him up to tenth in the organization.