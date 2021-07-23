Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Dr. David Berg and Dr. Janice Johnston of Redirect Health: “Create a national stop loss”

By Luke Kervin
Thrive Global
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCreate a national stop loss — I would forget about the concept of Medicare that takes care of everything for somebody. I think Medicare should just take care of the elderly (like it does today), and then only the catastrophic situations for everyone else. Then let the free-market handle everything else underneath it. This would eliminate the fear of the big expenses that scares everyone into paying so much for insurance they will never need to use, and it would cost considerably less.

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Berg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Systems#Rural Health#Redirect Health#Medicare#Healthcare#Physics And Biology#The University Of Toronto#Canadian#Az Business Magazine#The Grammy Foundation#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health Insurance
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
Related
Public HealthThrive Global

Dr. John Mendelson of Ria Health: “Privacy ”

Privacy — This will be controversial to some. We protect a lot of information that does not need to be protected. Bet you didn’t know that emails are considered a security risk but faxes — with paper exposed in trays — are considered secure. We secure your record but, sorry to tell you, no one cares what your cholesterol is or what your flu symptoms were. But all financial details and pharmacy records are widely shared. We need privacy for some things — like socially stigmatized diseases but not for at least 90% of what’s delivered in medical settings. The current rules make basic communication difficult and don’t really protect anything.
yale.edu

Yale School of Public Health Alumni Using Targeted Digital Messaging to Address Health Care Inequities

The COVID-19 pandemic has proven to be a perfect case study for supporting the need for targeted health communications. With people managing their health from home, health services moving temporarily online or remote, vaccine access and hesitancy issues and a flood of viral misinformation, providers and health systems have had to search for new ways to deliver timely and accurate information to the communities they serve.
Women's Healthajmc.com

Dr David McIntyre Describes the Intersection Between Covid-19, Obesity, and Gestational Diabetes

David McIntyre, MD, FRACP, outlines how metabolic factors could impact the severity of COVID-19 infections among pregnant people. The rates of admission for intensive care and need for ventilatory support due to COVID-19 seem to be almost twice as common during pregnancy, said David McIntyre, MD, FRACP, a professor of medicine and an endocrinologist at the University of Queensland in Brisbane, Australia.
Public HealthPosted by
CBS Boston

Is My Loss Of Smell From COVID Going To Be Permanent? Dr. Mallika Marshall Answers Your Questions

BOSTON (CBS) — Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus and coronavirus vaccine-related medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter. Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health. “I keep hearing that vaccinated people are getting COVID. Which vaccine has the most breakthroughs associated with it?” – Burt in Hillsborough, NH  There have been some breakthrough infections which is to be expected because the vaccines aren’t 100% effective, but breakthrough infections are rare given the number of people who have been fully vaccinated. And...
Women's HealthPosted by
rolling out

Sisters Dr. Polite and Dr. Greer discuss women’s health and COVID-19 vaccines

Dr. Florencia Greer Polite is an Associate Professor of Clinical Obstetrics & Gynecology and Chief of the Division of General OBGYN at University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine. She recently sat down with her sister Dr. Christina Greer PHD and Political Subject Matter Expert and Rolling Out to discuss health, fertility and the COVID-19 vaccine and also to advocate for GetVaccineAnswers.org.
BusinessMySanAntonio

Celerity welcomes Dr. David Nickelson to lead their Health and Life Sciences practice

20+ Years of digital healthcare transformation experience come together to solve healthcare’s biggest challenges. Global business and technology advisory firm, Celerity, is proud to welcome a new Senior Client Partner to lead its Health + Life Sciences offerings, Dr. David Nickelson. With over 20 years of experience helping clients efficiently and effectively discover and deliver quality healthcare products, services, experiences and outcomes, making him the ideal leader to take Celerity’s life sciences division to the next level.
Public HealthThrive Global

The Complex Role of Borders In An Age Of Pandemics

This piece was first posted on Substack. To comment, please go there. Readers of this column will recognize several familiar themes. One of them is that the world is not straightforward, and interesting answers are seldom simple. I have written previously about how core to our thinking about health should be a capacity to engage with ambiguity and issues which do not always neatly resolve. This has never been truer than when it comes to the issue of national borders in the context of pandemics. Borders and migration have long been some of the most fraught terrain in our current political debate. The issues elicit strong feelings on all sides—whether one favors maximally exclusive national boundaries or something akin to open borders. The conversation about borders becomes even more complicated in the context of infectious disease outbreaks.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Motley Fool

Could Pfizer and Moderna Be in Trouble After the Latest COVID Vaccine Findings?

Messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines could potentially provide immunity for years, according to recent findings. Extended protection against COVID-19 could significantly cut into recurring revenue for Pfizer, BioNTech, and Moderna. It's still too early to know if mRNA vaccines will actually provide that extended protection. Long-lasting COVID-19 vaccines? That could be...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Florida doctors are ‘angry and ashamed’ at governor Ron DeSantis as state becomes national Covid epicenter

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis urges Floridians to take Covid vaccine despite leading anti-lockdown efforts. Florida doctors say they’re “angry and ashamed” over governor Ron DeSantis’s response to the resurgent coronavirus. The high profile Republican has repeatedly criticized federal public health guidance and vowed not to institute new lockdowns or mask mandates, even as the state becomes the national epicenter of the virus, with the Delta variant ravaging the unvaccinated segments of its population.
Skin CarePosted by
Best Life

If You See This Mark on Your Skin, Call 911, Experts Say

As the largest organ in your body, your skin can tell you a lot about your health. But given that a range of rashes look more or less the same to the untrained eye, it may be difficult to distinguish between skin symptoms that are serious and those that are superficial. That's why doctors are sounding the alarm about one particular skin symptom, which they warn can be a sign of a major medical emergency. When this type of rash appears, they say that time is of the essence before this life-threatening condition progresses past a point of no return. Read on to learn what to look out for.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Black couple dies of COVID after refusing to take vaccine because they didn't trust doctors after 40-year-long Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment that denied penicillin to black men

A black couple from Georgia died of COVID-19 after refusing to get vaccinated because of lack of trust - due, in part, to a past racist medical experiment in which black men from Alabama were denied treatment for syphilis. Martin, 53, and Trina Daniel, 49, of Savannah succumbed to the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy