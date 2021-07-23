Cancel
Dr. Leslie Hossfeld of Clemson University: “Increase access to local agriculture”

By Martita Mestey
Thrive Global
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIncrease access to local agriculture. There are numerous examples of successful community gardens. Community gardens and farm-to-school initiatives can reduce food insecurity by increasing healthy food access for children and adults within the neighborhood. In addition, food share programs across the U.S. provide reduced price healthy fresh produce using EBT-SNAP and cash. Local volunteers and civic leaders will box and distribute produce boxes at local hubs for low-income consumers. City-operated gleaning programs harvest food from local farms, fruit trees, community gardens, local institutions and restaurants to ensure no food is wasted. Gleaned food is then donated to those in need.

