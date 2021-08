Nunez was tagged with a blown save in Friday's loss to the Rockies, working 1.1 innings and allowing one run one two hits and one walk while striking out one. The left-hander was called in from the bullpen with a runner on second and two outs in the eighth inning. He was unable to protect Los Angeles' one-run lead, as Ryan McMahon's single plated Charlie Blackmon to tie the score. Nunez went on to pitch in the ninth frame and gave up another run, this time on a Sam Hilliard homer. The rookie reliever has had a tough time putting batters away thus far, allowing at least one earned run in four of his five appearances. He has been stung for three long balls across 7.1 innings and holds an unappealing 6.14 ERA with the big club.