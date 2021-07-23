Cancel
Drew Hutchison dominates in Mud Hens victory

By Brandon Day
Bless You Boys
Cover picture for the articleToledo Mud Hens 7, Indianapolis Indians 2 (box) The Tigers are running very thin on starting pitching depth with the loss of Spencer Turnbull to UCL surgery. Hens starter Drew Hutchison is making a pretty good case to be the next man up. Hutchison didn’t get much run support, and he didn’t need it, allowing just three hits and no walks, while punching eight tickets in a seven inning shutout performance on Thursday evening.

www.blessyouboys.com

