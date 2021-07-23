Cancel
Grocery & Supermaket

Tximista Lizarazu of Fraîche: “Redistribute leftover produce or items to families living in food deserts”

By Martita Mestey
Thrive Global
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRedistribute leftover produce or items to families living in food deserts. Many supermarkets or grocery stores throw away old produce that customers no longer wish to buy, but still safe to eat. The business owners can instead redistribute these items in food deserts to those who are usually not able to afford or access these produce to reduce their need to purchase fast food meals.

Tennessee StateWAFF

Tax free in Tennessee: save on food items this week

Tenn. (WAFF) - Now through Thursday, August 5, you can save money on food items in Tennessee. Food, food ingredients, and prepared foods are exempt from sales tax during this time period. This includes qualified sales of prepared food by restaurants, food trucks, caterers, and grocery stores. Alcoholic beverages are...
LifestyleThrive Global

A Powerful Path to Wellness

Wellness can enter our lives in many different ways. For Jordan Nathan it started with forgetting about a pan on his stove and, as a result, a butterfly effect occurred. The pan was Teflon-coated and Jordan’s apartment became engulfed in the harmful fumes indicative of Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) poisoning. As a result, he founded a blossoming start-up with over 100 investors and $5.3 million in funding to provide a safer alternative to what’s found on most pots and pans. Caraway is Jordan’s brainchild, carving out a place in the kitchen space for non-toxic cookware after experiencing first-hand the harmful effects of traditional Teflon pots and pans. When heated, Teflon cookwares release poisonous chemicals, according to Forbes — that’s where Caraway comes in.
Weight LossThrive Global

Lauren Twigge: “Be consistent with meals and snacks that have protein”

Be consistent with meals and snacks that have protein. One strategy that I encourage all of my clients to use is to eat consistent meals and snacks throughout the day. The recommendation starts with 3 meals and 2 snacks a day but that can be tailored to individual preferences. This gives you more opportunities to nourish your body, maintain your energy, and can also keep you out of the binge/restrict cycle that I mentioned earlier. When people are trying to change their body weight they often start to skip meals or “save calories” for other higher calorie meals that are coming later. This extreme restriction can lead to binge eating at your next meal! Instead, try to eat consistently throughout the day and focus on meals and snacks that have been built around protein. The protein content will help keep you fuller for longer, keeping you well satisfied until your next meal which will ultimately help with portion control as well!
AgricultureThe Poultry Site

Seeking a revolution in chicken gut health

What if antibiotic use in poultry production could be significantly lowered by using waste products from milling?. That's the possibility that Dr Natalie Morgan is investigating after winning the Australian Eggs Award in the 2021 Science and Innovation Awards for Young People in Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry. Dr Morgan, a...
San Diego, CALa Jolla

Farmers market finds for vein health

From San Diego’s coast to the inland communities, fresh fruits and vegetables are plentiful this time of year at local farmers markets. Not only is a trip to the farmers market fun, but a wide variety of healthy choices that support vein health are available. Avocado. This healthy fruit is...
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

Fast-Food Items You Think Are Healthy, But Are Anything But

When we're trying to be healthy, we usually opt for cooking more at home and going out to eat less. But sometimes, life has different plans for us. Whether we woke up late, worked through our lunch break, or didn't get a chance to go grocery shopping, drive-thrus can be the only source of sustenance we have at our disposal at any given moment. Grabbing food out of a paper bag and scarfing it down in our car isn't ideal—and neither is the artery-clogging, sodium-laden, and calorie-dense meals that are usually found at fast-food restaurants.
Indianapolis, INWISH-TV

Mobile farm stand brings fresh produce to Indy food desert

Fresh food is now more accessible in one Indianapolis food desert thanks to the mobile farm stand, The Elephant Gardens. Joining us today to share more about this new community staple was Vivian Muhammad, co-owner and garden manager of The Elephant Gardens, LLC and Joyce Randolph, co-owner and secretary of The Elephant Gardens, LLC.
Gastonia, NCGaston Gazette

Mic's Mini Mart offers fresh produce in food desert

Chyncia Rodgers fondly remembers as a child taking her allowance money to the local convenience store to buy herself a treat. Now she and her husband, Micholas, own a convenience store of their own. The couple recently opened the door to Mic's Mini Market at 1528 W. May Ave., off West Airline Avenue, in Gastonia.
Food & Drinksmidfloridanewspapers.com

Keep healthy items on hand for family snackin

Who hasn’t been spending more time at home lately? Many families have perfected the balance of managing a household in which kids may be engaged in virtual learning while Mom and Dad are putting in a full day’s work from the home office. At several points during the day, families need to recharge. Having nutritious snacking choices on hand can tame hunger in a healthy way.
Congress & CourtsThe Tribune

Rep. Buck introduces bill aimed at reducing food deserts

Legislation introduced Tuesday in the U.S. House by Rep. Ken Buck, R-Windsor, would aim to increase access to fresh and affordable groceries, while creating jobs and stimulating rural economies. The Supermarket Tax Credit for Underserved Areas Act would incentivize opening of a grocery store in a food desert, and create...
Worldkamcity.com

IGD Launches Resources To Help Industry Accelerate Food Surplus Redistribution

With 16% of adults across England, Wales and Northern Ireland experiencing food insecurity, IGD is driving positive change on food redistribution with the launch of new online resources to help businesses accelerate the amount of food that is redistributed. A total of 74,000 tonnes of food surplus was redistributed from...
Youngstown, OHWFMJ.com

Funding sought for mobile market to serve Valley food deserts

A new effort is underway to bring fresh, healthy foods to Valley neighborhoods underserved by grocery stores. Community non-profits Action and GROW Urban Farm hope to establish a mobile grocery market to travel to so-called “food deserts” in and around Youngstown. A GoFundMe initiative is underway to raise money to...
Austin, TXfox7austin.com

Austin family produces line of upcycled and sustainable glassware

AUSTIN, Texas - One family in Austin, Texas, is out to revolutionize the glassware industry, one glass at a time by creating Neutrall, a line of glassware that is upcycled, so it uses previously discarded glass and is sustainable. Sarah Scott Mitchell and Ernesto Humpierres live in Austin and have...
RecipesHawaii Tribune-Herald

Let’s Talk Food: Evaporated milk is an important pantry item

In my pantry, evaporated milk is essential. But what is it anyway? It is the concentrated version of regular milk. It has been cooked down to remove 60% of the water, which makes it richer yet about 80% less fat than heavy cream. Evaporated milk is asked for in recipes...

