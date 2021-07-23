Tximista Lizarazu of Fraîche: “Redistribute leftover produce or items to families living in food deserts”
Redistribute leftover produce or items to families living in food deserts. Many supermarkets or grocery stores throw away old produce that customers no longer wish to buy, but still safe to eat. The business owners can instead redistribute these items in food deserts to those who are usually not able to afford or access these produce to reduce their need to purchase fast food meals.thriveglobal.com
