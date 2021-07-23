Noah Robbins of Ark Foods: “Start small ”

Be consistent with meals and snacks that have protein. One strategy that I encourage all of my clients to use is to eat consistent meals and snacks throughout the day. The recommendation starts with 3 meals and 2 snacks a day but that can be tailored to individual preferences. This gives you more opportunities to nourish your body, maintain your energy, and can also keep you out of the binge/restrict cycle that I mentioned earlier. When people are trying to change their body weight they often start to skip meals or “save calories” for other higher calorie meals that are coming later. This extreme restriction can lead to binge eating at your next meal! Instead, try to eat consistently throughout the day and focus on meals and snacks that have been built around protein. The protein content will help keep you fuller for longer, keeping you well satisfied until your next meal which will ultimately help with portion control as well!