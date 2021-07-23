Cancel
Public Health

Maya McNulty of Covid Wellness: “The scale of long Covid is an issue with the population”

By Luke Kervin
Thrive Global
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe scale of long Covid is an issue with the population. There is growing evidence of healthcare that it is disproportionate in minority communities. Covid survivors like myself need to go to the doctor every two weeks. Doctors hands are tied only able to use the medical codes they have. Some diagnose you as having the flu when it is actually Covid. Insurance companies have failed to create accurate medical billing codes timely for Covid-19. It’s never been done, there’s not good evidence and research and insufficient date to put out education.

Public HealthNature.com

Comparison of COVID-19 outcomes among shielded and non-shielded populations

Many western countries used shielding (extended self-isolation) of people presumed to be at high-risk from COVID-19 to protect them and reduce healthcare demand. To investigate the effectiveness of this strategy, we linked family practitioner, prescribing, laboratory, hospital and death records and compared COVID-19 outcomes among shielded and non-shielded individuals in the West of Scotland. Of the 1.3 million population, 27,747 (2.03%) were advised to shield, and 353,085 (26.85%) were classified a priori as moderate risk. COVID-19 testing was more common in the shielded (7.01%) and moderate risk (2.03%) groups, than low risk (0.73%). Referent to low-risk, the shielded group had higher confirmed infections (RR 8.45, 95% 7.44–9.59), case-fatality (RR 5.62, 95% CI 4.47–7.07) and population mortality (RR 57.56, 95% 44.06–75.19). The moderate-risk had intermediate confirmed infections (RR 4.11, 95% CI 3.82–4.42) and population mortality (RR 25.41, 95% CI 20.36–31.71) but, due to their higher prevalence, made the largest contribution to deaths (PAF 75.30%). Age ≥ 70 years accounted for 49.55% of deaths. In conclusion, in spite of the shielding strategy, high risk individuals were at increased risk of death. Furthermore, to be effective as a population strategy, shielding criteria would have needed to be widely expanded to include other criteria, such as the elderly.
Washington, DCPosted by
Axios

NIH to study long COVID in kids

Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C. and the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Disease are launching a $40 million study to examine long COVID and multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children. Why it matters: While kids have been comparatively unscathed by COVID, this is the largest study of its kind...
Public Healthyr.media

Positive COVID Results Rising in Young Unvaccinated Population

Young, unvaccinated people are testing positive for COVID-19 in alarming numbers, and in some cases being admitted to intensive care and being put on ventilators. Dr. Dana Hawkinson, an infectious disease physician at the University of Kansas Health System, said he has noticed hospitalizations rising among young, otherwise healthy people.
Public Healthusf.edu

States Scale Back COVID Reporting Just As Cases Surge

Several states scaled back their reporting on the coronavirus this month just as cases in the nation tripled. The delta variant of the virus is spreading quickly among the unvaccinated in some states. The shift to weekly instead of daily reporting in Florida, Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota was accompanied...
Kidsfinchannel.com

Study reveals scale of children orphaned by COVID-19

This preliminary finding is a vital contribution to our understanding of the magnitude of the pandemic and will support efforts to help those most effected by COVID-19. Approximately every 12 seconds a child loses their caregiver to COVID-19, yet until now no major study has investigated the magnitude of the hidden pandemic of orphanhood.
Public HealthScience Now

The road to addressing Long Covid

The risk of COVID-19 has been largely communicated only in terms of deaths and hospital capacity, with recovery and survival conflated with each other. Around one in three people with symptomatic COVID-19 still experience symptoms 12 weeks after onset (1). Long Covid can be experienced by all age groups and not only those with acute severe disease. The debilitating symptoms are wide-ranging, multisystemic, and predominantly fluctuating or relapsing. There is still much to understand about Long Covid, but what is not well understood should not be ignored.
PharmaceuticalsBBC

Covid-19: 'Younger populations need vaccine urgency'

The Delta variant of Covid-19 is spreading rapidly throughout the world and has been detected in 124 territories the World Health Organisation has said. An emergency room doctor in the United States has told BBC World News about how the initial narrative of it being a virus which kills older people is now problematic as those populations have been largely vaccinated in the country.
Birmingham, ALPosted by
AL.com

Gregory Pence: The Long Haul of Long Covid

Long Covid, where patients experience frustrating symptoms months after their initial illness, will create financial, ethical, and medical problems for patients and their families, physicians, business owners, and insurance managers. How many Covid patients will experience Long Covid? One paper in the New England Journal of Medicine predicts that 15...
California Statetribuneledgernews.com

COVID spreading fast in well-vaccinated California counties

Jul. 24—California and its big coastal cities have embraced vaccines to beat back the COVID-19 pandemic. But a Bay Area News Group analysis shows not only are cases rising fast in much of the Golden State, they are soaring in many urban counties that boast high vaccination rates. Five California...
Public Healthwnky.com

Living Well – COVID cases climbing

Less than half of the U.S. population is fully-vaccinated against COVID-19. With the delta variant causing cases to surge in some states, some experts are — once again — urging Americans to take precautions against the coronavirus. Today’s Living Well has more.
WorldMarietta Daily Journal

Rise in COVID-19 tracing alerts reveals scale of UK’s ‘pingdemic’

Almost 690,000 people in England and Wales were told to isolate by the official COVID-19 mobile phone app in the week ending July 21, illustrating the pressure on key industries as staff shortages brought some supply chains close to breaking point. Contact-tracing “pings” from the National Health Service app were up 11% from 620,000 the week before, though the rate of increase slowed. The number of venue “check-ins” recorded by the app fell to 6.7 million from 10.4 million.
Public Healthkentlive.news

Employers warned over ‘no jab, no job’ policy

Employers have been warned by the equalities watchdog to be “proportionate” and “non-discriminatory” over any “no jab, no job” policy they may be considering. The Equality and Human Rights Commission said it understood firms will want to protect staff and customers by requiring employees to be vaccinated, but advises them to take other factors into consideration.
Covington, LAWWL-TV

With COVID hospitalizations at all-time high, St. Tammany hospital scales up COVID units

COVINGTON, La. — The St. Tammany Health System said there were more people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday than at any other point during the coronavirus pandemic. Melissa Hodgson, a spokesperson for the health system, said there were 67 patients hospitalized in COVID care Wednesday morning. That tops the previous peak COVID inpatient census of 66 that was set in January.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 7 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

While there had been a significant drop in COVID cases in the U.S. over the past couple months, numbers have been steadily rising, and some states have been experiencing a severe surge in cases. Following the Fourth of July holiday weekend, seven states have seen a more than 100 percent increase in COVID cases from the week prior. While this could be due to large gatherings of unvaccinated people over the long weekend, experts say the highly transmissible Delta variant is also largely to blame.

