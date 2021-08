Find something you can believe. When I had 100 pounds to lose, I wanted to lose it. And I tried a bunch of diets. But I never truly believed that I could — so I didn’t. Then my mom sent me money to join the gym (I’d asked for it). And in the card she told me to use it to gain energy, be more comfortable in my skin, etc. I believed I could do that — so I did. Every time I worked out I felt more energy and more self assured. Then, over time, I began to believe I could lose 100 pounds. So find something you can believe. Start there. Let your belief grow. You’ll prove it once you believe it.