Willingness to keep learning. There are times I felt very arrogantly that I knew everything there was to know in a particular field, only to be humbled by a customer who knew more than I did, and did better work than I could. Now I know how little I know and how much there still is to learn. When I got started I was more interested in tactics and hacks, a magic bullet that would propel me to the moon. I know better now, I’m more interested in understanding the deeper reasons why humans take action, what drives us, what gives purpose. I’m trying to learn how to build stronger connections with my fellow human beings.