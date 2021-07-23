Want to Save a Life? Here’s How!

There are a lot of great ways to make things better for other people, and one of them is to help them be healthier. For people who need blood transfusions, there’s often a shortage of what they really need to survive. That can result in them not getting the full level of care that would help them the most, and may even contribute to whether they can have a better quality or length of life, in some cases. But there are ways you can help, in order to give back to people who need it most, when time and options matter.