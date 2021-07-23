Cancel
Want to Save a Life? Here’s How!

By Dr Aziz Abdullah
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are a lot of great ways to make things better for other people, and one of them is to help them be healthier. For people who need blood transfusions, there’s often a shortage of what they really need to survive. That can result in them not getting the full level of care that would help them the most, and may even contribute to whether they can have a better quality or length of life, in some cases. But there are ways you can help, in order to give back to people who need it most, when time and options matter.

RelationshipsThrive Global

How To Keep Control Of Your Emotions and Save Your Relationship

Learning how to keep control of your emotions is one of the best ways that you can keep your relationship a healthy one. Something I hear from clients regularly is that, when they are in conflict with their partner, instead of being able to talk about things, emotions take over, people get hurt and nothing gets resolved.
Women's Healthchiefexecutive.net

Women Think Differently: Here’s How It Will Save Our Future

Around the world and in all areas of life, women are reimagining, redesigning and looking for better ways to make humanity and our planet thrive. As a whole, women’s empowerment will contribute to tackling climate change, ending poverty and helping meet the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. For example, in...
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Eating Cherries, Say Dietitians

Cherries are a summer staple, whether you're eating them straight off the stem, using them to garnish your favorite cocktail, or baking them into a sweet treat. However, these tasty seasonal fruits can do a whole lot more than simply satisfy your sweet tooth. According to registered dietitians, there's a surprising benefit of eating these delicious fruits that even the most seasoned cherry connoisseurs may not know about.
Sciencespring.org.uk

Lack Of This Vitamin Linked To Brain Damage

Low levels have also been linked to Alzheimer’s disease, as well as cancer and heart disease. A diet low in vitamin D could be causing brain damage, research suggests. Scientists have found that rats fed a diet low in vitamin D have lower cognitive performance. The rats also show damage...
HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This While Talking, It May Be an Early Sign of Dementia

There's a fine line between standard cognitive decline as you age and dementia. And because dementia typically progresses slowly over a long period of time, it can be tough to diagnose, which is why it's important to know the full range of potential symptoms. Experts say some of the earliest signs of dementia can be seen through an activity we do every single day: talking. Changes in the way you communicate can easily reflect an unusual loss of cognitive functioning. Read on to find out which early dementia sign you should look out for while you're speaking.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This With Your Hands, It Could Be an Early Sign of MS

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic disease that affects both the immune and nervous systems, often in unpredictable ways. Because the course of the illness is so variable, many people experience different early signs, but it's important to be aware of all of them. Detecting symptoms of MS early can help you get specialized care sooner, which can delay the progression of the disease. With that in mind, experts say there's one thing that can happen to your hands that might be a sign of MS. Read on to find out what you should be on the lookout for.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You May Have Liver Damage, According to a Doctor

According to the Global Liver Institute, there are over 100 types of liver disease. And, while many people associate these conditions with excessive alcohol use, the majority of those who suffer from liver damage aren't even drinkers. "Non-alcoholic fatty liver (NAFLD) and it's more severe form non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is the most common liver disease worldwide," Stephen A. Harrison, MD, explains to Eat This, Not That! Health. "It is important to recognize risk factors for this disease early and seek medical advice if you have these risk factors or show signs that suggest underlying liver disease." Read on to learn about the most common signs and associated conditions of NAFLD and NASH—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
CancerPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This on Your Fingers or Toes, Have Your Lungs Checked

Amid the pandemic, millions of Americans have seen firsthand the devastating effects of serious lung conditions. And while the CDC says that the COVID crisis alone has caused over 2.3 million hospitalizations in the U.S. to date, an additional 37 million Americans live with a chronic lung condition, according to the American Lung Association.
FitnessPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Best Supplement to Reduce Inflammation, Say Dietitians

If there's one buzzword that's been spreading like wildfire within the health and wellness community in recent years, it's inflammation—and with good reason. Inflammation is your body's natural defensive response to infections and injuries, after all, yet it can contribute to a whole slew of health problems when it's left unchecked. In fact, chronic inflammation plays a key part in the development of nearly every major disease, including heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and Alzheimer's disease.
HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This in Your Mouth, You May Be at Risk for a Seizure, WHO Says

Whether you've got an ache in your jaw that just won't go away or cracked a tooth, health problems rooted in your mouth are frequently too painful to ignore. And while a mouthguard or crown may solve some of those unpleasant oral health issues, there's one surprising symptom in your mouth that could tip you off to a serious condition—and it's one experts say you shouldn't ignore. If you want to safeguard your health, read on to find out what your mouth could be telling you about your seizure risk, and what to do if you notice this symptom.
Skin CarePosted by
Best Life

If You See This Mark on Your Skin, Call 911, Experts Say

As the largest organ in your body, your skin can tell you a lot about your health. But given that a range of rashes look more or less the same to the untrained eye, it may be difficult to distinguish between skin symptoms that are serious and those that are superficial. That's why doctors are sounding the alarm about one particular skin symptom, which they warn can be a sign of a major medical emergency. When this type of rash appears, they say that time is of the essence before this life-threatening condition progresses past a point of no return. Read on to learn what to look out for.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This on Your Skin, Get Your Liver Checked, Says Mayo Clinic

Right now in the U.S., roughly 30 million people have some form of liver disease. And over time, any conditions that damage the liver can lead to cirrhosis, scarring of the liver due to excessive alcohol consumption or chronic hepatitis infection. Eventually, this scar tissue renders the liver nonfunctional, the Cleveland Clinic explains on its site. Unfortunately, your liver could be suffering long before you realize a problem exists. That's exactly why it's so essential to be able to recognize the telltale signs of liver disease if they should arise—including some of the lesser known symptoms. Read on to learn one symptom you may notice on your skin, which can indicate chronic liver disease with 95 percent accuracy.
SciencePosted by
EatThis

This Blood Type Puts You at Risk for Dementia

Your blood type can tell you a lot about yourself, and researchers are discovering it can even indicate if you might get certain diseases. Besides telling you if you might have a heart issue or get diabetes—or even what kind of personality you have, according to one report—your blood type may be predictive of certain memory problems, including dementia. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘I stood there holding my baby as she sent me pictures of an ultrasound. I was speechless. But deep down I knew.’: Mom’s breathtaking journey adopting 2 newborns only 4 months apart

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “When I was 6 weeks old, I went to have an ultrasound for tummy issues and they noticed my ovaries were not hooked up right. The doctor at the time felt it would be best to remove them completely. When I was 13 years old, I found out I would never be able to have children. It was then that I started researching adoption. As I grew older my biggest fear was to have to someday tell a prospective spouse that I would never be able to birth our children. Then I met Jason. He was a single dad to 2 wonderful little boys and we fell head over heels.

