Dr. Ben Stong of Kalos Facial Plastic Surgery: “Smart people learn from their mistakes”

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) July 21, 2021. A July 14 article on Forbes reports on the rising popularity of plastic surgery according to a 2019 report published by the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, or ISAPS. Of the countries with publicly available data Brazil, the United States, and Mexico saw the highest number of procedures. Breast augmentation was the most popular choice, followed by liposuction and eyelid surgery. Most notably, the article notes that plastic surgery procedures jumped by approximately 20 percent from 2015 to 2019, though women still account for nearly 90 percent of all procedures. Los Angeles-based health and beauty group Beverly Hills Physicians says the rise can likely be credited to the ongoing normalization of plastic surgery in mainstream culture.