SS&C Enters Into Joint Venture to Create New Standard for Cloud-Based API-Driven Claims Adjudication

Automakers, suppliers, and technology providers are shifting to new business models, focusing on a software-oriented business, finds Frost & Sullivan. Frost & Sullivan’s recent analysis, Global Connected , 2021, finds that COVID-19 has unlocked massive opportunities for the connected cars industry due to the significant increase in technology implementation in this space. Demand for innovative features such as bio-based health monitoring and non-touch-based haptics such as gesture recognition has increased due to the urgent need for driver protection and risk aversion. In 2021, the global sales of new vehicles with connectivity features are estimated to reach 50 million units after an 8% dip in sales in 2020. This study includes insights on key connected car and auto IoT (Internet of Things) trends, the need for EV services, regional predictions across the United States, Canada, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Latin America, and more.