SS&C Enters Into Joint Venture to Create New Standard for Cloud-Based API-Driven Claims Adjudication
Domanirx to Become a State-of-the-Art Pharmacy Benefits Management Platform in the Cloud. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc announced that it has entered into a joint venture to create a new cloud-native, API-driven claims adjudication platform. Upon completion and the receipt of all approvals, the joint venture, named DomaniRx, LLC (DomaniRx), will shape the future of Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) and harmonize the payer and provider management user experience.aithority.com
Comments / 0