SS&C Enters Into Joint Venture to Create New Standard for Cloud-Based API-Driven Claims Adjudication

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 10 days ago

Domanirx to Become a State-of-the-Art Pharmacy Benefits Management Platform in the Cloud. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc announced that it has entered into a joint venture to create a new cloud-native, API-driven claims adjudication platform. Upon completion and the receipt of all approvals, the joint venture, named DomaniRx, LLC (DomaniRx), will shape the future of Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) and harmonize the payer and provider management user experience.

