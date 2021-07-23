Cancel
An Influencer Price Calculator and How Brands Can Leverage Its Potential for Their Next Collaboration

By Clayton Rannard
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Influencer Price Calculator and How Brands Can Leverage Its Potential for Their Next Collaboration. Brands that leveraged influencer marketing to drive their 2021 sales really hit the nail on the head. Influencer marketing has grown from $1.7 billion in 2016 to a market size of $9.7 billion in 2020. The continuing trend in digital shopping and the increase of one to two hours of average time spent on social media have created a highly lucrative environment for brands who want to leverage the power of influencer collaborations.

