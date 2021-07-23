Mutare Joins The Cloud Communications Alliance As Carrier Services Gain Momentum

Pioneers in Bringing AI to Endpoint Security and Security Operations Platforms Deliver Unified Solution. Stellar Cyber, the leading next-generation security operations platform, announced that it has partnered with BlackBerry to accelerate adoption of AI-powered security solutions for enterprises and managed security service providers (MSSPs). Both companies are pioneers in using AI and machine learning to eliminate signatures and manual scripts from security solutions, and they are going to market together as a catalyst for AI-based security adoption worldwide by offering an integrated solution that combines BlackBerry’s prevention-first AI-driven Unified Endpoint Security offerings with Stellar Cyber’s security operations platform.