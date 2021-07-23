Ridge Security Announces Expanded Core Capabilities In RidgeBot With Enhanced Web Application Testing
From network, to host, to web applications, RidgeBot 3.5 delivers the most comprehensive pent-testing platform for risk-assessment. Ridge Security, cutting-edge pen-testing solution provider, announces enhanced and new capabilities in RidgeBot, the automated penetration testing platform. RidgeBot™ 3.5 features an expanded plugin set addressing critical security gaps in customers’ infrastructure, support for seamless 3rd party integration and continued global expansion in its partner ecosystem. In addition, with its advanced pen-testing capabilities in host servers, RidgeBot™ is solidly positioned as the most comprehensive, automated penetration testing tool covering network, host, and web applications.aithority.com
