Ridge Security Announces Expanded Core Capabilities In RidgeBot With Enhanced Web Application Testing

Core web vitals are a critical benchmark for measuring user experience. But a lot of companies are unprepared for Google’s latest announcement that these metrics are to become ranking signals. In fact, studies suggest that less than 15% of websites are optimized well enough to pass a core web vitals assessment. Let alone equipped for this next stage of measurement. The question is – how can developer teams make sure their businesses are not missing out on these metrics and crucially, optimizing the user experience? It all starts with understanding the impact of core web vitals and then taking tangible actions to prepare teams, and indeed the entire business, for this change.