IGT to Transform Slot Play Through Cashless Gaming With IGTPay at Agua Caliente Casino Properties

GAN Limited (the "Company" or "GAN") (GAN) , a leading full-service internet gaming software-as-a-service provider to the real money internet gaming, online sports betting, and simulated gaming industries, today announced that it has entered into a binding term sheet with Treasure Island Hotel & Casino ("Treasure Island") to develop a customized simulated gaming solution designed for Treasure Island's patrons and available across desktop and mobile applications, integrated with Treasure Island's retail casino rewards program. The customized simulated gaming solution will be powered by GAN's core GameSTACK™ enterprise software system that today offers more than five hundred high-quality online simulated games, many of them recognizable by patrons from retail gaming floors. Treasure Island represents GAN's eighteenth B2B client of simulated gaming, and fifth new B2B client win year-to-date. First launched online in 2014, GAN's simulated gaming solution now serves patrons of 101 retail casino properties coast-to-coast in the U.S.
