IGT to Transform Slot Play Through Cashless Gaming With IGTPay at Agua Caliente Casino Properties

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 10 days ago

IGT PLC announced that the Company is leading the transformation of the casino industry with an agreement to implement its Resort Wallet cashless solution and its proprietary IGTPay full-service funding solution at all three Agua Caliente Casinos in California: Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa Rancho Mirage, Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs, and Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City.

