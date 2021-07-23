Transforming Public Broadband Access Into A High-Performing Service, Masergy Announces Masergy Performance Edge™

SD-WANs and SASE are red hot today and they should be, as they are the most transformative technologies for the WAN since, well, maybe ever. Most organizations I talk to are either in the process of deploying SD-WAN and/or SASE or planning to. The reason for this “big shift” is that SD-WAN and SASE are optimized to enable businesses to connect to the cloud where the traditional “hub and spoke” model was better suited for client server computing. Businesses have steadily been shifting apps and computing resources to the cloud, accelerating their plans because the pandemic.