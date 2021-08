As the new Vice President of Client Engagement, Gallagher will expand Analytic Partners’ growing presence in the UK and across EMEA. Global leader in measurement and optimization solutions, Analytic Partners, announced the appointment of Andy Gallagher as Vice President of Client Engagement. Based in the London office, Gallagher will be responsible for supporting clients and growing the business both in the UK and across EMEA. He will report to Chief Client Officer Maggie Merklin.