Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Popcorn is Out and I Need Some in My Life

By Travis Sams
Posted by 
KISS 106
KISS 106
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There's a new Cinnamon Toast Crunch product on the market now that sounds like it would make the perfect snack food. I'll go on record by saying that Cinnamon Toast Crunch is the best cereal out there period. I love it even more as an adult than I did as a kid somehow. It's packed full of flavor and is one of those cereals that you can just eat right out of the box. However, if you choose to pour it in a bowl and mix it with milk, that's some of the best milk you'll ever drink!

1061evansville.com

Comments / 0

KISS 106

KISS 106

Evansville IN
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
889K+
Views
ABOUT

106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popcorn#Snack Food#In My Life#Food Drink#General Mills#Sam S Club#Fried Ice Cream Step#Mexican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Milk
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipescookitonce.com

The Best Bread Pudding

Prep Time: 30 mins | Cook Time: 55 mins | Total Time: 1 hr 25 mins | Servings: 12 slices. This bread pudding recipe is one of the easiest you can make today. Made with simple ingredients, you can easily throw this together in a snap! This bread pudding is filled with cinnamon and nutmeg, making this my most favourite breakfast or dessert.
Recipeseatwell101.com

Picnic Salads: 21 Salad Recipes that are Perfect for a Picnic

Picnic salad recipes – Celebrate summer, warm weather and the great outdoors with these delicious picnic salad ideas. Whether it’s a casual, fun weekend picnic at your favorite spot, or an organized event at a park with friends, these fresh and easy picnic salad recipes fit any lifestyle or diet and are sure to please. Enjoy!
Recipesi am baker

Butter Swim Biscuits

Butter Swim Biscuits are buttermilk biscuits that are baked drenched in butter for a biscuit that has a crispy crust with a soft and fluffy inside. If these biscuits sound amazing (which they are), be sure to also try my Buttermilk Biscuits!. Butter Swim Biscuits. This recipe is from Simply...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Healthy Coffee Oatmeal Recipe

If you're like many of us, you know full well how important it is to start your day with a good, healthy breakfast. But somehow, every day, you wind up breakfasting on the same old thing: a cup of coffee washed down by yet another cup of coffee. Well, what if there were a way to combine the two? To have your healthy breakfast and your coffee too, all combined in a single dish?
RecipesPosted by
Wide Open Eats

Freakishly Fast, Funfetti Brownies Are an Easy Dessert Made Using Boxed Cake Mix

[dopcap]I[/dropcap]f you're a brownie lover, then you've got to try funfetti brownies. You've undoubtedly used brownie mix to make chewy, fudgy brownies to satisfy your sweet tooth. Did you know you can use a standard box of yellow cake mix or funfetti cake mix, and turn it into a simple brownie recipe? This cake box hack only requires a box mix and 5 ingredients. The best part about brownies is how customizable they are. Read on for our basic recipe, and additional ideas to really turn your brownies up a notch!
Recipes12tomatoes.com

Cream Cheese Pound Cake

Of all the desserts to crave nothing can take the place of pound cake. Considering how long it takes to make it can be so disappointing if it turns out a bit too dense or too hard- or even worse: dry. That’s why a good pound cake recipe is essential if you’re a fan of this classic dessert. We’ve found one that has just the right texture and flavor thanks to the addition of rich, tangy cream cheese.
Recipeshealthyfitnessmeals.com

Healthy Banana Oatmeal Cookies

This healthy banana oatmeal cookies recipe is made with only 3 simple ingredients. They are delicious, chewy, and so easy to make. The perfect treat to enjoy as breakfast, snack, or dessert. Making cookies have never been this easy with this healthy oatmeal cookie recipe. You literally only need 3...
Recipestastythriftytimely.com

Our Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookie You’ll Love

Oh the chocolate chip cookie quest! It’s a road well travelled and it’s led you here! This chewy chocolate chip cookie stole our hearts and we’re pretty confident it will at least give yours a flutter!. This chocolate chip cookie is:. Loaded With Mini Chips. Super Soft. Perfectly Chewy. Slightly...
Recipessugarfreemom.com

Keto Chocolate Lava Cakes for Two

These easy, keto, sugar free chocolate lava cakes are perfectly portioned for serving just two and made with just 7 ingredients!. Chocolate Lava Cakes or Molten Chocolate Cake is a combination of a flourless cake and a souffle. The decadent, delicious, oozing liquid chocolate center resembles lava in nature, hence the chocolate lava cake name.
Recipeslifeloveandgoodfood.com

Strawberry Cheesecake

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. Sweet vanilla cheesecake sits on a buttery graham cracker crust and is crowned with fresh strawberry sauce in this indulgent, delectable showstopper dessert!. Rich and creamy, my swoon-worthy Strawberry Cheesecake is perfect for any special occasion. Today, I’ve partnered with an...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Homemade Peanut Butter Rice Crispy Treats Recipe

A home-cooked sweet treat can help you stand out at any gathering, whether it's an event of one or one hundred. Bonus points if peanut butter is incorporated. Chef and recipe developer Susan Olayinka of The Flexible Fridge crafted a recipe that checks all the boxes. Enter the homemade peanut butter rice crispy treats recipe.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

5-Ingredient Peanut Butter And Jelly Oat Bars Recipe

Peanut butter and jelly is a staple of American everyday cuisine. And the delicious bars are quick and easy to make, leaving you with 8 gooey sweet treats, perfect for a little afternoon pick-me-up, to throw in a plastic bag to take on a picnic or a walk, or as a dessert that is equal parts comfort food and delectable treat.
Behind Viral Videos995qyk.com

14 TikTok Kitchen Trends That I Desperately Need In My Kitchen

If there’s something here you decide you just Must Have, we’ve provided links to the product websites. If you click on the link and make a purchase, Beasley Media Group may earn a commission. Have an idea for a fun theme for a gift idea list you’d like us to create? Drop us a line at shopping@bbgi.com.
Recipesourstate.com

15 Sweet and Savory Peanut Recipes

1 prebaked 9-inch Black Bottom Cookie Crust with 1/4 cup ground peanuts (recipe below) 1 cup semisweet chocolate chips or 6 ounces bittersweet chocolate, chopped. 2 cups whipped cream, reserved from the peanut butter layer. ¼ cup toasted peanuts. 2 tablespoons ganache, reserved from the ganache layer. For the chocolate...
Recipesvegnews.com

Quick & Easy Vegan Peanut Butter Cookies

Just four ingredients stand between you and these delicious gluten-free cookies from Chef Charity Morgan. But feel free to jazz them up even more by adding chocolate chips, shredded coconut, and toasted nuts. What you need:. 1 cup peanut butter. 1 cup maple syrup. 2 cups gluten-free flour. 1 tablespoon...
Recipeslovefromtheoven.com

Popcorn Chicken Recipe

This post may contain affiliate links, read the disclosure policy. This Popcorn Chicken Recipe is perfect to serve at parties, tailgates, or just as an easy weeknight meal. It is so quick and simple to make that you will be eating in no time! The ingredients are simple and it’s very easy to make. Loved by young and old for it’s delicious flavor, this is sure to become a family favorite!

Comments / 0

Community Policy