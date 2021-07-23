Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Switch Online reveals the worst thing about Nintendo

By Tomas Franzese
Inverse
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo, you probably don’t. Jelly Boy is an obscure platformer about a gelatinous child from Probe Software and Ocean Software. Both the developer and publisher have been defunct for years, and the game hasn’t been re-released until now. Still, Nintendo decided that it was the stand-out title of the July 2021 batch of new Nintendo Switch Online retro titles, which also includes the clay-themed platformer Claymates and the bomb-based puzzle game Bombuzal.

www.inverse.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nintendo 3ds#New Nintendo#Claymates#Snes#The Virtual Console#The Wii U Nintendo#Xbox Director Of#Program#Inverse#Xbox Game Pass#Final Fantasy#Super Mario 3d
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Nintendo Switch
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Nintendo Announces New SNES Games Coming Online to Nintendo Switch Next Week

Nintendo has announced a new pair of SNES titles that will be added to the Nintendo Switch Online library of classic games. Three SNES titles will be added to the Super Nintendo collection next week on July 28ththis – Interplay’s platformer Claymates, puzzle game Bombuzal and Probe Software’s 1995 platform title, Jelly Boy.
Video GamesGematsu

SNES – Nintendo Switch Online to add Bombuzal, Claymates, and Jelly Boy on July 28

The Super Nintendo Entertainment System – Nintendo Switch Online app will add Bombuzal, Claymates, and Jelly Boy on July 28, Nintendo announced. Bombuzal – Strategically detonate every bomb in each level while leaving yourself a safe place to stand when the dust settles. In this puzzle game, you’ll have to be quick, because time is short. Just make sure you remember to take the size of each explosion into account, or it could blow a hole in all your careful planning. Good luck, and have a blast!
Video GamesEngadget

Nintendo's next SNES Switch Online games include 'Claymates' and 'Jelly Boy'

Where, oh where, are the great SNES games for Nintendo's Switch Online service? That's what I'm wondering after seeing the company's next batch of titles: Claymates, Jelly Boy and Bombuzal, which are scheduled to arrive on July 28th. No offense to Interplay's Clay series (which includes the far more memorable Clayfighter), but these aren't titles I'm exactly hankering to dive into. While Nintendo has done a solid job of bringing some of the biggest first-party titles over to Switch Online's SNES library, we're still waiting for classics like Mario RPG and EarthBound to arrive.
Video Gamespelhamalabama.gov

Virtual Nintendo Switch Club

Middle school and high school students are invited to join us on the library's Discord page for our virtual Nintendo Switch Club. You must have access to your own console. Contact the library if you have a particular game in mind you want to play. Call or email to register.
Retailgamingbolt.com

Nintendo Denies Claims About Higher Profit Margins for Switch OLED

A recent report claimed that the manufacturing cost for a Switch OLED for Nintendo is just $10 higher than a base Switch, which in turn means a profit margin of $40 for every unit of the Switch OLED sold (which will retail for $349.99 as opposed to the $299.99 price of a regular Switch model). Nintendo has denied these claims.
Video GamesKHON2

Best Nintendo Switch screen protector

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which screen protector is best for the Nintendo Switch?. Since the Nintendo Switch doubles as a home console and a portable console, it’s important to keep your system’s screen protected from the elements while on the go. Screen protectors can protect against scratching while the Switch is stored in your bag and prevent shattering if the system is dropped.
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Nintendo dashes Switch Pro hopes

Earlier this month, Nintendo revealed the Switch OLED, a new Switch model that comes with a few noteworthy upgrades but nothing too significant. There were many Switch fans out there who were expecting something more out of a new Switch model, as rumors of a so-called Switch Pro with improved capabilities have been circulating for years. However, the Switch OLED … Continue reading
Video Gamesgamespace.com

Overboard Nintendo Switch Review

It’s no secret here at Gamespace that I’m not one to always immediately volunteer to review a lot of “twitch games”, first-person shooters, or platformers. As I’ve aged I’ve lost some of my pinpoint reflexes. Given that I tend to review a lot of adventure, puzzle, and novel-like games. One of the newest visual novels to come into our offices is Inkle Studios‘ Overboard for the Nintendo Switch system. Overboard is a detective game with a twist. Instead of you trying to figure out “whodunnit” you’re trying to figure out how to get away with “it”. So read on for our Nintendo Switch review of Overboard as we try to discover if playing the bad guy is all it’s cracked up to be!
Video Gamesepicstream.com

Pokémon UNITE Arrives on Nintendo Switch

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. The Pokémon Company proudly announced that Pokémon UNITE, a free-to-play multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA), will now be available on Nintendo Switch and players can team up on a five-on-five battle against each other. What makes it more exciting is that later this summer, the game will also be available on mobile phones.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Best deals on Nintendo Switch accessories

The Nintendo Switch is one of the few portable consoles that deliver quality gaming on the go. Adding a few Switch accessories, like controllers and headphones, can enhance your gaming experience and significantly improve your comfort and in-game control. These Nintendo Switch accessories are specifically designed to compliment your Nintendo Switch and also safeguard it while traveling.
Video GamesPosted by
TechRadar

Nintendo Switch Online finally gets some great free games... kind of

Nintendo is offering Nintendo Switch Online members two new free game trials, allowing subscribers to try out two top Switch games for a limited time. In the US, Switch online subscribers can now try the popular social-deduction game Among US for free for one week (from July 21 to July 27). While usually Among Us on Switch would cost $5, those who wish to purchase the full game can grab it for 30% off until August 1 - meaning it's only $3.50.
Video Gameshypebeast.com

Nintendo Addresses Rumors of the Nintendo Switch Pro Release

Nintendo officially addressed the rumors surrounding the possible release of the Nintendo Switch Pro model. Taking to Twitter to make the announcement, the company wrote, “A news report on July 15, 2021(JST) claimed that the profit margin of the Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) would increase compared to the Nintendo Switch. To ensure correct understanding among our investors and customers, we want to make clear that the claim is incorrect. We also want to clarify that we just announced that Nintendo Switch(OLED Model) will launch in October, 2021, and have no plans for launching any other model at this time.”
Video Gamesdigitalchumps.com

Mushihimesama (Nintendo Switch)

Mushihimesama (Nintendo Switch) When I was in high school, I remember coming across a Youtube video of an expert Touhou player surviving what seemed like an impossible boss. I was surprised by how they were able to precisely navigate their character through a screen that was nearly full of bullets. I was enchanted by the possibility playing a game that looked so difficult yet so simple. This started my love for bullet hell games (or shoot-em-ups aka “shmups”). Fast forward to 2021, I am relieved that classic shmups are becoming available on current-gen consoles, especially portable consoles such as the Switch.

Comments / 0

Community Policy