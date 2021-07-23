Switch Online reveals the worst thing about Nintendo
No, you probably don’t. Jelly Boy is an obscure platformer about a gelatinous child from Probe Software and Ocean Software. Both the developer and publisher have been defunct for years, and the game hasn’t been re-released until now. Still, Nintendo decided that it was the stand-out title of the July 2021 batch of new Nintendo Switch Online retro titles, which also includes the clay-themed platformer Claymates and the bomb-based puzzle game Bombuzal.www.inverse.com
Comments / 0