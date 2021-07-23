Cancel
Alabama State

Alabama governor says it's 'time to start blaming the unvaccinated folks' for 'letting us down'

By Brendan Morrow
The Week
 10 days ago
As COVID-19 cases rise in the state, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (R) is blasting those choosing not to get vaccinated for "letting us down." Ivey pleaded with residents of Alabama to get vaccinated against COVID-19 amid a rise in new cases, noting that "the new cases in COVID are because of unvaccinated folks," who she said are "choosing a horrible lifestyle of self-inflicted pain," per CBS 42. When a reporter, pointing out that Alabama is last in the country in its vaccination rate, asked what it will take to get more people vaccinated, Ivey said, "I don't know, you tell me."

All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

