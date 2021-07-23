Cancel
NBA

NBA draft 2021: Comparing Cade Cunningham's moves to those of NBA's top players

By Mike Schmitz
ESPN
 10 days ago

The pre-draft process is so often filled with empty-gym shooting, 1-on-0 workouts, polished pro days and most every prospect looking like a lottery pick on social media. But for all the warranted buzz surrounding what could be a historically special 2021 NBA draft, we haven't seen much of Cade Cunningham since he last took the floor March 21 in the NCAA tournament. But just because Cunningham won't be seen jumping 40 inches on Instagram doesn't mean he isn't the clear-cut top prospect in what has been billed as a generational draft.

Cade Cunningham
