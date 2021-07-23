Cancel
Portland, OR

Police: Bar patrons tried to detain suspect after shooting injured 3 people in NE Portland

By FOX 12 Staff
kptv.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Three people were hospitalized Thursday night, one with critical injuries, after a shooting at a bar in northeast Portland. Portland police said officers responded to a shooting in the 13900 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard just after 10 p.m. According to police, three people were hurt in the shooting. One man had a gunshot wound to the chest, another man was hit in the upper leg and a woman was shot in the hip. All three were transported by ambulance to a hospital. Police said Friday morning that one man remains in critical condition.

