Police: Bar patrons tried to detain suspect after shooting injured 3 people in NE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Three people were hospitalized Thursday night, one with critical injuries, after a shooting at a bar in northeast Portland. Portland police said officers responded to a shooting in the 13900 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard just after 10 p.m. According to police, three people were hurt in the shooting. One man had a gunshot wound to the chest, another man was hit in the upper leg and a woman was shot in the hip. All three were transported by ambulance to a hospital. Police said Friday morning that one man remains in critical condition.