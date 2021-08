Newly-minted Minot State hockey head coach Wyatt Waselenchuk and his staff have been anything but passive this offseason. Following a 2020-21 campaign that saw the Beavers fall in the ACHA Division 1 National Championship game, Waselenchuk and his staff have worked tirelessly to bring in new talent to replace skaters the program is losing to graduation, already having locked in eight new commitments for the upcoming 2021-22 season.