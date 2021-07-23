Which prospects could the Indiana Pacers eye in a trade up?

If the Indiana Pacers trade up in the 2021 NBA Draft, who could they be targeting?. Once again, the Indiana Pacers are in the rumor mill regarding a trade. This time, however, the trade involves their first-round draft pick and a potential move into the top-10 of the 2021 NBA Draft. The Golden State Warriors are a likely candidate for a trade with the Pacers as they hold two lottery picks and could be looking to add a proven veteran for another title run.