Which prospects could the Indiana Pacers eye in a trade up?

By Luke Parrish
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf the Indiana Pacers trade up in the 2021 NBA Draft, who could they be targeting?. Once again, the Indiana Pacers are in the rumor mill regarding a trade. This time, however, the trade involves their first-round draft pick and a potential move into the top-10 of the 2021 NBA Draft. The Golden State Warriors are a likely candidate for a trade with the Pacers as they hold two lottery picks and could be looking to add a proven veteran for another title run.

