Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Bobby Carpenter said it best: his arrogance is only surpassed by his incompetence

theozone.net
 10 days ago

[In reply to "Agree. Things normally move slow in college sports but expansion can happen pretty quickly..." by Brutus, posted at 04:01:49 07/23/21]. : ...so a league has to have strong leadership and a vision and the commish needs to be able to sell that vision and the moves that need to be made to the presidents who frankly have other stuff going on. Delany with BTN had that vision and was able to get the presidents behind that vision when ot came time to make that big and at the time very risky move.

forums.theozone.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brutus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arrogance#Southland Conference#American Football#Commish#Btn#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Nick Saban Admits 1 Thing ‘Scares Him To Death’

The Alabama Crimson Tide dominated their way to a national championship victory this past year, capping off an undefeated season with a win over Ohio State in the title game. Nick Saban claimed his seventh national championship as a head coach and continued to distinguish himself as one of the best leaders college football has ever seen.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
The Spun

Coach O Has A Blunt Message For Oklahoma, Texas

Over the past few weeks, Oklahoma and Texas have dominated the headlines thanks to their looming move to the SEC. It’s unclear when Oklahoma and Texas will make the official jump to their new conference. Both are tied to the Big 12 through the 2025 season – at least through media rights.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Lincoln Riley Uses 1 Word To Describe Big 12 Conference

For years now, the Big 12 has had a reputation of being a defense-optional league, but Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley says that’s not the case. During an interview with Sirius XM at Big 12 Media Days last week, Riley discussed the defensive coaching and game-planning in the league, which he views as second to none.
NFLtigernet.com

Deshaun Watson case just took a major turn

Really bad news from the Watson camp. Just as things were looking up for him. The Texans announcing trade talks. NFL not putting him on exempt. Looked like he was going to play 2021 season. Now police reports filed by 10 women alleging sex assault. This will have to open up a criminal case which changes the whole dynamic of the NFLs actions on the matter. Also, basically shuts down any trade interest from other teams. All of this precisely coordinated and coincidentally happening just as the season starts stinks of foul play.
College Sportsthespun.com

Big 12 Reportedly Considering Merger With Another Conference

The race to form super conferences within college football is on. Texas and Oklahoma are headed to the SEC, so where does the Big 12 go from here? The Pac-12 isn’t just an option, but is involved in ongoing discussions among conference leaders. On thursday, conference leaders discussed “reaching out”...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Saints Fans React To The Taysom Hill Camp News

For the past few months, New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton and general manager Mickey Loomis have been saying there’ll be a quarterback competition in training camp between Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston. On Thursday, we received the very first update on this position battle. Despite having more experience...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit’s Blunt Message

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit had a blunt admission when discussing the state of his favorite sport. The sport of college football is changing, fast. With the Name, Image and Likeness rules, the landscape of the sport is changing quickly. Tradition is changing, too – Oklahoma and Texas will leave the Big 12 for the SEC in a couple of years.
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

The Eagles are lying to themselves about Jalen Hurts

This week’s film breakdown analyzes Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts and his first 4 games at the end of the 2020 season. After Carson Wentz absolutely imploded, Hurts stepped in and provided a spark, but moving forward the Eagles have to be honest with themselves about what type of Quarterback Hurts will be. Can Hurts continue with his current play style? This episode uses the all-22 coaches film to analyze Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts.
College Sportsatozsportsnashville.com

Kirk Herbstreit voices his biggest concern with SEC expansion

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is not hiding his true feelings when it comes to looming SEC expansion. On Friday, Herbstreit spoke about Oklahoma and Texas joining the SEC during an appearance on Sportscenter. And he made it clear that his biggest concern with the expansion is the possible...
College Sportspistolsfiringblog.com

Kirk Herbstreit is Right About Conference Realignment

Kirk Herbstreit this week went on ESPN and expressed serious concern about the state of college football, about where the sport is headed and about the longstanding traditions that may continue — but probably will not — in this round of realignment. “I guess it’s our new world, our new...

Comments / 0

Community Policy