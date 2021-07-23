Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Golden Trailer Awards: ‘A Quiet Place: Part II’, ‘Black Widow’ Among Winners

By Allison Crist, Lexy Perez
Posted by 
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 2021 Golden Trailer Awards honored the best in film and TV marketing Thursday night. The ceremony, which was broadcast from the Niswonger Performing Arts Center (NPAC) in Greenville, Tennessee, was hosted by comedian Leanne Morgan. Presenters included Nashville-based stand-up comic Josh Black, country pop artist Jesslee, and actor and comedian Neal Reddy from Netflix’s Queer Eye.

www.hollywoodreporter.com

Comments / 0

The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
985K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Universal Pictures#Sony Pictures#Tristar Pictures#Tv Networks#Queer Eye#Amazon#Gta Co#Black Widow#Hulu#Wonder Woman#Av Squad Nobody#Paramount Pictures#Create Advertising Group#Chicken Soup#The Walt Disney Studios#Black Beauty#Mocean Mulan#Transit Soul#Amazon Studios#Red Box Entertainment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Ford
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Apple
News Break
Movies
Related
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Fantastic Gerard Butler Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

Gerard Butler has had a varied career since his ascent to stardom in vampire horror Dracula 2000. Although he has taken on few voice roles, in each of the How to Train Your Dragon movies he memorably played Stoick the Vast, a Viking chieftain and father of series protagonist Hiccup. The third and final of them, The Hidden World, has landed straight into Netflix’s top ten.
TV SeriesHuffingtonPost

The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Virgin River'

“Virgin River” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. Season 3 of the soapy romantic drama premiered on July 9 and continues the story of Melinda “Mel” Monroe, a midwife and nurse practitioner who moved from Los Angeles to the small town of Virgin River. This latest installment involves breakups, a fire and more.
Moviesnowhabersham.com

Black Widow

Black Widow marks the first MCU movie in two years and it pretty much follows in the tradition of the other 20-something movies in this series: Huge special effects sequences, complex character development, zippy one-liners, and the post-credit scene that hints for more installments to come. So, does Black Widow...
NFLCollider

Here’s What’s New to HBO and HBO Max in August 2021

While August may traditionally be a bit of a slow month at the movies, it’s anything but on HBO Max. The streaming service is adding a robust lineup of titles both new and old, including the highly anticipated new DC movie The Suicide Squad from writer/director James Gunn, debuting August 5th. This will be the first DC movie to debut on HBO Max at the same time it’s in theaters, giving fans the option of watching the R-rated superhero film from their living room over and over again – at least for 31 days, at which point The Suicide Squad will be pulled from HBO Max and will only be available to see in theaters.
TV & Videosdistrictchronicles.com

5 movies on Netflix to watch this weekend: July 31-Aug. 1

As we get into a brand spanking new month, there are some excellent movies on Netflix to take a look at. Proper right here’s an expansion to take a look at all the way through all the weekend. The start of August doesn’t arrive until Sunday. That means we want...
MoviesMiami Herald

New on DVD: Silent terror returns in ‘A Quiet Place Part II’

A scary sequel where the very last thing you want to do is scream tops the DVD releases for the week of July 27. "A Quiet Place Part II" picks up immediately after the events of the first film, while also providing a tantalizing glimpse of Day 1 when the monsters first arrived and ushered in humanity's silent era. In the film's present, the surviving members of the Abbott family must leave home and find new shelter from the deadly creatures with super hearing.
Moviescinelinx.com

A Quiet Place Part II 4K Ultra HD (Review)

After finally hitting theaters, this week brings A Quiet Place Part II to 4K Ultra HD. Is the tense sequel worth adding to your home entertainment collection?. Despite being a horror-movie weenie, I’m a sucker for all manner of Monster movies. As such, I was pretty happy with A Quiet Place when it launched. With the sequel looking like it would dive more into that territory, giving us more monster action, I was definitely excited to check this one out.
MoviesColumbian

‘A Quiet Place Part II’ tops DVD offerings next week

A scary sequel where the very last thing you want to do is scream tops the DVD releases for the week of July 27. “A Quiet Place Part II” picks up immediately after the events of the first film, while also providing a tantalizing glimpse of Day 1 when the monsters first arrived and ushered in humanity’s silent era. In the film’s present, the surviving members of the Abbott family must leave home and find new shelter from the deadly creatures with super hearing.
MoviesGeekTyrant

Awesome New HONEST TRAILER For Marvel's BLACK WIDOW

Screen Junkies has released another Honest Trailer, this time for the most recent Marvel outing, Black Widow. The video highlights some of the repetitive themes we see in many of the Marvel movies, and pokes fun at the accents and inconsistencies we may or may not have noticed. As usual,...
Moviesbeverlypress.com

‘A Quiet Place Part II’ builds a rich world and a few striking thrills

A sad truth: a sequel or spinoff to “A Quiet Place” would face an uphill challenge replicating what made the 2018 horror darling such a memorable experience. John Krasinski, director of both – and co-lead of the first –knows that as the second chapter in the Abbott family’s fight against aliens with very astute hearing feels less like, well, a quiet place and more akin to a rich expanding world with more corners to explore.
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

IMAX Earnings Get a Boost From 'F9,' 'A Quiet Place Part II'

The ongoing box office recovery effort has led to improvements in Imax's finances, as the company's Q2 2021 earnings report showed another increase in revenue thanks to studio blockbusters like Universal's "F9," Warner Bros.' "Godzilla vs. Kong" and Paramount's "A Quiet Place Part II." Imax reported Q2 revenues of $51...
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

New trailer for Shang-Chi, the movie that wants to surpass Black Widow!

Shang-Chi It is one more effort of Marvel for incorporating characters of different origins. In this case, the Asian hero will revolutionize the Cinematographic Universe from the brand with an adventure full of action, martial arts and mystique. The ten rings and his magic is sure to amaze the audience in the same way that the hammer did Mjolnir of Thor O The shield of the Captain America.
Movies/Film

The Best Streaming Movies to Watch Right Now: ‘The American Friend,’ ‘The Empty Man,’ A Quiet Place Part II,’ ‘Barb and Star,’ and More

Cast: Dennis Hopper, Bruno Ganz, Lisa Kreuzer, Gérard Blain. Wim Wenders‘ deliberately paced blend of neo-noir and tone poem, The American Friend is an adaptation of Ripley’s Game by Patricia Highsmith. But this isn’t like the other Ripley adaptations. Wenders is less interested in the plotting and mystery than he is in the curious, unquantifiable relationship between two very different people. One is a frame maker, played by Bruno Ganz. The other is an art seller, and con artist, played by Dennis Hopper. By chance, or perhaps fate, these two cross paths, and an odd friendship begins to form. Ganz’s character is made to believe he has a short time to live (the logistics of this set-up are a bit hard to believe, but just go with it), and thus gets talked into committing murder to score a big payday to leave behind to his family after he’s gone. But the deeper he gets drawn into situations, the more Hopper’s character is drawn to help him out. Robby Müller‘s cinematographer is like something from a wonderful dream.
Hamburg, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Hamburg teen plays photo double in 'A Quiet Place II'

HAMBURG, N.Y. — It’s lights, camera, action for one Hamburg teenager. Gavin Robinson even has the pictures to prove it. Not just any pictures, either. We’re talking pictures with John Krasinski and his wife Emily Blunt. From the living room of his family’s Hamburg home, Frontier Middle Schooler Gavin Robinson,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy