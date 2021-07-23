Cancel
Insights On The Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Global Market To 2026 - Featuring Amcor, Arjo Solutions And CCL Industries Among Others

DUBLIN, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Research Report by Usage Feature, by Technology, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market size was estimated at USD 124.14 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 139.11 Billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 12.39% to reach USD 250.27 Billion by 2026. Market Segmentation & Coverage:This research report categorizes the Anti-Counterfeit Packaging to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

  • Based on Usage Feature, the Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market was examined across Covert Features, Forensic Features, and Overt Features.
  • Based on Industry, the Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market was examined across Clothing & Apparel, Consumer Durables, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Electronics & Automotive, Food & Beverage, and Healthcare & Pharmaceutical.
  • Based on Technology, the Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market was examined across Barcodes, Holograms, Mass Encoding, Radio-Frequency Identification, Taggants, and Tamper Evident Technology.
  • Based on Geography, the Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas was further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific was further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa was further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period. FPNV Positioning Matrix:The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape. Market Share Analysis:The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits. Company Usability Profiles:The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market, including 3D AG, 3M Company, Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Alpvision SA, Amcor Limited, Ampacet Corporation, Applied DNA Sciences, Inc., Arjo Solutions, Atlantic Zeiser, Authentix, Inc (Blue Water Energy, LLP), Avery Dennison Corporation, BrandWatch Technologies Ltd, CCL Industries Inc., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Giesecke & Devrient, Impinj, Inc., InkSure Technologies, Intelligent Label Solutions, Microtag Temed Ltd., PharmaSecure Inc., SATO Holdings Corporation, SAVI Technology, Inc., Sicpa Holding S.A., SML Group, Systech by Dover Corporation, Tracelink Inc., Trutag Technologies, Inc, Uflex Limited, Vinsak India Pvt. Ltd., and Zebra Technologies Corporation. The report provides insights on the following pointers:1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments The report answers questions such as:1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market?2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market during the forecast period?3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market?4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market?5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market?6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market?7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market? Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface 2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Overview4.1. Introduction4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 5. Market Insights5.1. Market Dynamics5.1.1. Drivers5.1.1.1. Government imposed laws & regulations5.1.1.2. Increased manufacturer focus towards brand protection5.1.1.3. Need to maintain an efficient supply chain5.1.2. Restraints5.1.2.1. Availability of technologies that are non-deterrent to counterfeiters5.1.2.2. High initial setup cost5.1.3. Opportunities5.1.3.1. Increasing demand from emerging industrial markets5.1.3.2. Remote authentication of products5.1.4. Challenges5.1.4.1. Spreading awareness regarding anti-counterfeit technologies for brand protection5.1.4.2. High R&D investment5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.2.5. Industry Rivalry 6. Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market, by Usage Feature6.1. Introduction6.2. Covert Features6.3. Forensic Features6.4. Overt Features 7. Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market, by Industry7.1. Introduction7.2. Clothing & Apparel7.3. Consumer Durables7.4. Cosmetics & Personal Care7.5. Electronics & Automotive7.6. Food & Beverage7.7. Healthcare & Pharmaceutical 8. Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market, by Technology8.1. Introduction8.2. Barcodes8.3. Holograms8.4. Mass Encoding8.5. Radio-Frequency Identification8.6. Taggants8.7. Tamper Evident Technology 9. Americas Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market9.1. Introduction9.2. Argentina9.3. Brazil9.4. Canada9.5. Mexico9.6. United States 10. Asia-Pacific Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market10.1. Introduction10.2. Australia10.3. China10.4. India10.5. Indonesia10.6. Japan10.7. Malaysia10.8. Philippines10.9. Singapore10.10. South Korea10.11. Thailand 11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market11.1. Introduction11.2. France11.3. Germany11.4. Italy11.5. Netherlands11.6. Qatar11.7. Russia11.8. Saudi Arabia11.9. South Africa11.10. Spain11.11. United Arab Emirates11.12. United Kingdom 12. Competitive Landscape12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix12.1.1. Quadrants12.1.2. Business Strategy12.1.3. Product Satisfaction12.2. Market Ranking Analysis12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player12.4. Competitive Scenario12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement12.4.4. Investment & Funding12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion 13. Company Usability Profiles13.1. 3D AG13.2. 3M Company13.3. Agfa-Gevaert N.V.13.4. Alpvision SA13.5. Amcor Limited13.6. Ampacet Corporation13.7. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc.13.8. Arjo Solutions13.9. Atlantic Zeiser13.10. Authentix, Inc (Blue Water Energy, LLP)13.11. Avery Dennison Corporation13.12. BrandWatch Technologies Ltd13.13. CCL Industries Inc.13.14. DuPont de Nemours, Inc.13.15. Giesecke & Devrient13.16. Impinj, Inc.13.17. InkSure Technologies13.18. Intelligent Label Solutions13.19. Microtag Temed Ltd.13.20. PharmaSecure Inc.13.21. SATO Holdings Corporation13.22. SAVI Technology, Inc.13.23. Sicpa Holding S.A.13.24. SML Group13.25. Systech by Dover Corporation13.26. Tracelink Inc.13.27. Trutag Technologies, Inc13.28. Uflex Limited13.29. Vinsak India Pvt. Ltd.13.30. Zebra Technologies Corporation 14. AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fxbxeh

