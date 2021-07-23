Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Worcester, MA

Abeona Therapeutics Activates Second Clinical Trial Site In EB-101 Pivotal Phase 3 VIITAL™ Study For Recessive Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 10 days ago

NEW YORK and CLEVELAND, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ABEO), a fully-integrated leader in gene and cell therapy, today announced the activation of a second clinical trial site in its pivotal Phase 3 VIITAL™ study of its investigational EB-101 treatment for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB) at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, MA.

The EB-101 pivotal VIITAL™ study is currently ongoing at Stanford University Medical Center in Palo Alto, CA. Target enrollment is 10 to 15 RDEB patients with approximately 35 large, chronic wound sites to be treated in total. Treatment with EB-101 uses gene transfer to deliver a functional COL7A1 gene into a patient's own skin cells (keratinocytes and its progenitors) and transplanting those cells back to the patient. EB-101 is believed to facilitate wound healing by supplementing Type VII collagen expression in RDEB patients who lack a fully functional COL7A1 gene. The co-primary endpoints of the study are: 1) the proportion of RDEB wound sites with greater than or equal to 50% healing from baseline, comparing treated with untreated wound sites at Week 24 (Month 6), as determined by direct investigator assessment; and 2) pain reduction associated with wound dressing change assessed by the mean differences in scores of the Wong-Baker FACES scale between treated and untreated wounds at Week 24 (Month 6).

"We are very pleased to have UMass Memorial Medical Center as one of our VIITAL™ study sites and look forward to collaborating with Dr. Karen Wiss, Director of Pediatric Dermatology at UMass Memorial to screen and enroll subjects as soon as possible," said Vishwas Seshadri, Ph.D., M.B.A., Head of Research & Clinical Development of Abeona. "With UMass and Stanford, we are able to provide convenient treatment locations on the East Coast and West Coast to make travel and logistics easier for patients and families, while also expanding physician experience with EB-101 as we plan for potential commercial launch."

"We are excited to participate in the EB-101 VIITAL™ study and to offer this potentially promising investigational therapy to RDEB patients who currently have no adequate treatment options. We look forward to participating in the Phase 3 trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of this investigational treatment," said Karen Wiss, M.D., FAAD, Professor of Dermatology and Pediatrics at UMass Medical School and Principal Investigator of the study at UMass Memorial Medical Center.

About Recessive Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB) is a rare connective tissue disorder characterized by severe skin wounds that cause pain and can lead to systemic complications impacting the length and quality of life. People with RDEB have a defect in the COL7A1 gene, leaving them unable to produce functioning type VII collagen, which is necessary to anchor the dermal and epidermal layers of the skin. There is currently no approved treatment for RDEB.

About EB-101EB-101 is an autologous, gene-corrected cell therapy currently being investigated in Abeona's pivotal Phase 3 VIITAL™ study for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB), a rare connective tissue disorder without an approved therapy. The EB-101 VIITAL™ study is a randomized clinical trial enrolling 10 to 15 RDEB patients with approximately 35 large, chronic wound sites treated in total. Treatment with EB-101 involves using gene transfer to deliver the COL7A1 gene into a patient's own skin cells (keratinocytes and its progenitors) and transplanting those cells back to the patient. EB-101 is believed to enable normal Type VII collagen expression and facilitate wound healing. Abeona produces EB-101 for the VIITAL™ study at its fully integrated gene and cell therapy manufacturing facility in Cleveland, OH.

In a Phase 1/2a clinical trial of EB-101, participants with RDEB were ≥18 years old, had two COL7A1 genetic mutations and chronic open wounds ≥ 20 cm2, for ≥ 12 weeks. Autologous keratinocytes were cultured from biopsies of intact skin and transduced with a retrovirus containing full-length COL7A1 to form gene-corrected epidermal sheets (EB-101) measuring 35 cm2. EB-101 was transplanted onto 38 chronic wound sites in 7 participants from 2013 to 2017. Investigator assessment of wound healing and pain assessment from last available visit was recorded, followed by a survey 3 to 6 years after treatment asking participants to rate change in pain compared with their pre-treatment state using a seven-point scale, ranging from 1 (very much improved) to 7 (very much worse). EB-101 is an investigational product not yet approved by the FDA.

About Abeona Therapeutics Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing gene and cell therapies for serious diseases. Abeona's clinical programs include EB-101, its investigational autologous, gene-corrected cell therapy for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa in Phase 3 development, as well as ABO-102 and ABO-101, novel investigational AAV-based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome types A and B (MPS IIIA and MPS IIIB), respectively, in Phase 1/2 development. The Company's development portfolio also features AAV-based gene therapies for ophthalmic diseases with high unmet medical need. Abeona's novel, next-generation AAV capsids are being evaluated to improve tropism profiles for a variety of devastating diseases. Abeona's fully integrated gene and cell therapy cGMP manufacturing facility produces EB-101 for the pivotal Phase 3 VIITAL™ study and is capable of clinical and planned commercial production of AAV-based gene therapies. For more information, visit www.abeonatherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains certain statements that are forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and that involve risks and uncertainties. We have attempted to identify forward-looking statements by such terminology as "may," "will," "believe," "estimate," "expect," and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances), which constitute and are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, numerous risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, operations, and financial condition, continued interest in our rare disease portfolio, our ability to enroll patients in clinical trials, the outcome of any future meetings with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or other regulatory agencies, the impact of competition, the ability to secure licenses for any technology that may be necessary to commercialize our products, the ability to achieve or obtain necessary regulatory approvals, the impact of changes in the financial markets and global economic conditions, risks associated with data analysis and reporting, and other risks disclosed in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise the forward-looking statements or to update them to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by the federal securities laws.

Investor and Media Contact:Greg GinVP, Investor Relations and Corporate CommunicationsAbeona Therapeutics+1 (646) 813-4709ggin@abeonatherapeutics.com

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
36K+
Post
148K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Worcester, MA
Business
Local
Massachusetts Industry
Worcester, MA
Industry
Local
Massachusetts Business
Worcester, MA
Health
City
Worcester, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clinical Research#Epidermolysis Bullosa#Therapeutics#Clinical Trial#Viital#Abeo#Rdeb#Fda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Upstream Rehabilitation Completes Acquisition Of Results Physiotherapy, Becoming The Largest Pure-Play Outpatient Physical Therapy Provider In The U.S.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Upstream Rehabilitation ("Upstream") announced today it completed the acquisition of Results Physiotherapy ("Results"). With this acquisition, Upstream becomes the largest pure-play outpatient physical therapy provider in the U.S. The Results clinics expand Upstream's portfolio to over 1,000 owned and managed clinics across 28 states. Upstream's approximately 3,500 providers perform over 5 million patient visits annually.
CancerPosted by
TheStreet

JNCCN Study Highlights Gaps In Patient Supportive Services At U.S. Cancer Centers

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New research in the July 2021 issue of JNCCN—Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network indicates a need to increase substance use and mental health support capabilities at cancer centers across the United States. Past studies have determined that people diagnosed with cancer within the past decade have a higher prevalence for substance use disorders than those with no recent cancer diagnosis.[1][2] Researchers from the Mayo Clinic used the American Hospital Association, Area Health Resource File, and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Hospital Compare databases to analyze the psychosocial support being offered by more than 1,000 cancer centers across America. They found that most centers offered mental health services (85.4%), but less than half offered chemical dependency services (45.5%), and even fewer offered both (44.1%).
Kennett Square, PAPosted by
TheStreet

Genesis HealthCare Announces Universal COVID-19 Vaccination For Employees, Care Partners And Onsite Vendors

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genesis HealthCare, ("Genesis" or "Company") (OTC PINK: GENN), a national post-acute care provider, announced today that it is adopting a universal COVID-19 vaccination requirement for employees, care partners, and onsite vendors across the Company. Due to age, underlying conditions, or both,...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Icosavax Announces Closing Of Initial Public Offering And Full Exercise Of Underwriters' Option To Purchase Additional Shares

SEATTLE, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Icosavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICVX), a biopharmaceutical company leveraging its innovative virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology to develop vaccines against infectious diseases, with an initial focus on life-threatening respiratory diseases, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 13,953,332 shares of common stock, which includes the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase 1,819,999 additional shares, at an initial public offering price of $15.00 per share. The aggregate gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Icosavax, were $209.3 million. Icosavax's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "ICVX."
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Cytek Biosciences Announces Full Exercise Of Underwriters' Option To Purchase Additional Shares

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytek Biosciences, Inc. ("Cytek Biosciences" or "Cytek") (Nasdaq: CTKB), a leading cell analysis solutions company, announced today that the underwriters of its previously announced initial public offering, which closed on July 27, 2021, have exercised in full their option to purchase 2,184,695 additional shares of common stock at the price to the public of $17.00 per share. With the addition of the full exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares, the total number of shares sold in this offering increased to 16,749,330, and the aggregate gross proceeds to Cytek, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, were $237 million. The offering consisted of 13,949,401 shares issued and sold by Cytek, and 2,799,929 shares sold by the selling stockholders named in the prospectus. Cytek did not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders.
Horsham, PAPosted by
TheStreet

STRATA Skin Sciences To Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results On August 16, 2021

HORSHAM, Pa., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (SSKN) - Get Report ("STRATA" or the "Company"), a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing, and marketing innovative products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions, today announced that it plans to release its second quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Monday, August 16, 2021. Management will hold a conference call to review the financial results and provide a corporate update starting at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time on the same day. The conference call will be concurrently webcast.
SciencePosted by
TheStreet

Children's Hospital Of Philadelphia Researchers Identify Approach For Potential Nontypeable Haemophilus Influenzae Vaccine

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientists at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) have identified two proteins that could be used for a potential vaccine against nontypeable Haemophilus influenzae (NTHi). Working in a mouse model, the investigators found that administering two bacterial adhesive proteins that play a key role in helping the bacteria to latch on to respiratory cells and initiate respiratory tract infection stimulated protective immunity against diverse NTHi strains, highlighting the vaccine potential.
Stamford, CTPosted by
TheStreet

Cara Therapeutics To Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results On August 9, 2021

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARA), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors, today announced that the Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Monday, August 9, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET to report second quarter 2021 financial results and provide a corporate update.
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

PatientPoint Leads National Health Information Awards For Tenth Consecutive Year

CINCINNATI, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientPoint® dominated the 2021 National Health Information Awards (NHIAs), marking a decade of bringing home more content awards than any other organization. PatientPoint earned a total of 86 NHIA honors for 2021, including five Gold awards. As a NHIA honoree, PatientPoint joins nationally ranked hospitals, leading consumer health publishers, esteemed medical societies and trusted patient support and advocacy organizations being recognized for exemplary health information programs.
LawPosted by
TheStreet

Scott Scott Attorneys At Law LLP Alerts Investors To Securities Class Action Against Kanzhun Ltd. (NASDAQ: BZ) And September 10 Deadline

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, announces the filing of class action lawsuit against Kanzhun Ltd. ("Kanzhun" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BZ) and certain of its officers and directors alleging violations of federal securities laws. If you purchased Kanzhun American Depository Shares ("ADSs") between June 11, 2021 and July 2, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), you are encouraged to contact Scott+Scott attorney Joe Pettigrew at jpettigrew@scott-scott.com or 844-818-6982 for more information.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Minim Announces Closing Of $25 Million Public Offering Of Common Stock

MANCHESTER, NH , Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Minim, Inc. (MINM) - Get Report (the "Company") today announced the closing of an underwritten public offering of 10,000,000 shares of the Company's common stock at a public offering price of $2.50 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $22.7 million after deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 shares at the public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Engage2Excel Recruitment Solutions Named A Major Contender In Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) In North America Services By PEAK Matrix Assessment

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Engage2Excel, Inc., a leading provider of recruitment, employee engagement and recognition services, is positioned as a Major Contender in Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) in North America Services in the 2021 PEAK Matrix report by Everest Group. "Engage2Excel Recruitment Solutions was listed as a...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

XpertHR Acquires Gapsquare To Provide Advanced Pay Equity Solutions

LONDON and NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XpertHR, the provider of expert insight and practical tools to help organizations achieve greater efficiency, reduce risk and increase employee engagement, and part of RELX, has today announced the acquisition of Gapsquare, the provider of advanced people analytics software which analyses and tracks pay disparity, pay equality and pay gap data.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Experity Ventures Completes $51.1 Million Asset Backed Securitization Transaction

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Experity Ventures (EV) announced today that it has closed on a securitization of $51.1 million of fixed rate, asset backed notes through a private syndication of institutional investors. The notes are collateralized primarily by litigation finance and medical receivable assets originated by Experity related business units and platforms.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Inveniam Capital Partners Acquires Factom, Inc.

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inveniam Capital Partners, Inc. announced today that it has acquired Factom, an Austin-based blockchain innovations company. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Inveniam Acquires Factom to become the 8th largest blockchain patent holder in the US. ahead of Microsoft and Fidelity.
CancerPosted by
TheStreet

Seasoned Data Science Leader Named President And CEO Of M2GEN

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- M2GEN, a company focused on transforming cancer care through data and informatics, today announced the appointment of Jim Gabriele as President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Gabriele is a seasoned entrepreneur and data science leader who most recently served as Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy & Data Science Officer, Medical Devices Sector, at Johnson & Johnson.

Comments / 0

Community Policy