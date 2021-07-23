Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

KB Home Announces The Grand Opening Of Marshall Estates, Its Latest New-home Community In Fowler, California. (Photo: Business Wire)

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 10 days ago

KB Home (KBH) - Get Report today announced the grand opening of Marshall Estates, a community of single-story homes located in desirable Fowler, California. Marshall Estates is situated on East Adams Avenue just off Highway 99, providing easy access to downtown Fresno and the area's employment centers. The new community is close to schools and family friendly activities, including several parks, Fresno Chaffee Zoo and Forestiere Underground Gardens. Marshall Estates is also just a short drive to Kings Canyon, Sequoia and Yosemite National Parks, which offer year-round outdoor recreation opportunities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210723005060/en/

KB Home announces the grand opening of Marshall Estates, its latest new-home community in Fowler, California. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new single-story homes at Marshall Estates showcase desirable design characteristics like spacious kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, ample storage space and large, pool-sized backyards. The floor plans feature up to five bedrooms and three baths, and range in size from approximately 1,600 to 2,300 square feet. The community also offers the KB Home Office, a dedicated room that homebuyers can personalize for the way they work.

"Marshall Estates is situated in an ideal location convenient to Highway 99, providing for easy commutes to Fresno and the area's employment centers. The new community is also close to schools and only a short drive to family friendly outdoor recreation, including three national parks and the Sierra Nevada Mountains," said Chris Apostolopoulos, Regional General Manager of KB Home's South Bay and South Valley divisions. "As with other KB Home communities, Marshall Estates provides home shoppers the opportunity to purchase a personalized, new KB home at a price that fits their budget."

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR ® certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Marshall Estates sales office and model homes are open for private in-person tours by appointment, and walk-in visits are welcome. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the low $400,000s.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has built nearly 650,000 quality homes in our more than 60-year history. Today, KB Home operates in 45 markets from coast to coast. What sets KB Home apart is the exceptional personalization we offer our homebuyers—from those buying their first home to experienced buyers—allowing them to make their home uniquely their own, at a price that fits their budget. As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, KB Home was the first builder to make every home it builds ENERGY STAR ® certified, a standard of energy performance achieved by fewer than 10% of new homes in America, and has built more ENERGY STAR certified homes than any other builder. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the cost of ownership and is designed to be healthier, more comfortable and better for the environment than new homes without certification. We build strong, personal relationships with our customers, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. As a result, we have the distinction of being the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder in third-party buyer satisfaction surveys. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210723005060/en/

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
36K+
Post
148K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kb Homes#Community#Marshall Estates#The Kb Home Office#Kb Home#Kb Home Kb Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
EPA
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Tomball, TXHouston Chronicle

Taylor Morrison to build homes in new Tomball community

Taylor Morrison will begin building homes in Raburn Reserve, a new 110-acre community developed by Hines in Tomball. The Scottsdale, Ariz.-based builder has purchased 391 lots in the community, which is off Hufsmith-Kohrville Road, about 5 minutes northeast of the interchange of Grand Parkway and Tomball Parkway. The first phase will include more than 130 homes with prices starting in the $300,000s.
Housing Wire

Keller Williams launches KW New Homes Community

Keller Williams is launching the KW New Homes community and partnering with Legacy International to offer new home sales training to address the increasing opportunity in the market. Keller Williams (KW), is collaborating exclusively with Legacy International, an international sales and marketing company, to offer new home sales training and...
Home & GardenPosted by
The Associated Press

KB Home Demonstrates Continued Leadership in Healthier Home Living, Launching Its Latest Advancement in Indoor Air Quality

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2021-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States, continues to demonstrate leadership in offering healthier home living. Effective immediately, KB Home will include MERV-13 rated air filters at all of its new communities. MERV-13 rated air filters are one of the highest rated residential air filters on the market, and are designed to remove dust, pollen, mold and certain bacteria and viruses for better air quality compared to lower-rated air filters. These filters exceed the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) ENERGY STAR ® requirements and are a higher standard than those available from most other homebuilders.
Real Estatepropertyindustryeye.com

Buyers camped overnight outside estate agents for new homes

A couple camped outside Bidmead Cook’s office for 24 hours so they could register to buy a new home at a popular housing development in Aberaman. Marc Lewis and his wife Alison took the decision to queue in front of Bidmead Cook in Aberdare last Thursday morning in order to secure a plot on the site of an old comprehensive school, ahead of the release of six more units at 9am on Friday.
Los Altos, CAlosaltosonline.com

City names new community center manager, sets grand-opening date

Los Altos has a new lead coordinator to go along with its new community center, set to open to the public Oct. 2. Mary Jo Price will oversee and manage activities at the 24,500-square-foot facility in the city’s civic center off Hillview Avenue. Donna Legge, director of Recreation and Community Services, introduced Price to the Los Altos City Council at its July 13 meeting.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

The Wonderful Company Announces 2021 $1 Million Wonderful Community Grants Applications Now Live

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wonderful Company today announced that its 2021 $1 million Wonderful Community Grant applications process is now live, continuing the company's commitment to investing in and collaborating with the communities where its employees live and work. Over the last six years, The Wonderful Company and its owners, philanthropists and entrepreneurs Lynda and Stewart Resnick, have provided $4 million in Wonderful Community Grants directly to more than 50 area non-profits and 165 schools in the San Joaquin Valley.
Real EstatePosted by
TheStreet

Freddie Mac To Issue $170 Million In Social Bonds To Support Affordable Housing In Las Vegas Area

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) Multifamily today announced that it will soon go to market with the issuance of $170 million in Social Bonds supporting four apartment communities in the Las Vegas area with 1,139 total units. The sponsor of the proposed transactions is Osso Capital and more than 500 of the units across the four communities are affordable at 80% area median income. These Social Bonds will be issued as four floating-rate, 7-year, SOFR-based Multifamily PCs.
RetailPosted by
TheStreet

Express Community Commerce (Graphic: Business Wire)

Fashion apparel retailer Express, Inc. (EXPR) - Get Report today announced the launch of Express Community Commerce, a first-of-its-kind social commerce experience for fashion enthusiasts to style, inspire and earn commission. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210726005677/en/. Express Community Commerce (Graphic: Business Wire) "We continue...
Real EstateStreetInsider.com

Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust to Acquire Home Partners of America (BX)

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. ("BREIT") announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Home Partners of America ("HPA"), valuing the company at $6.0 billion. HPA's unique, resident-led business model expands housing access and choice, while providing a clear path to homeownership to individuals and families across the United States. BREIT's investment in HPA will be supported by its perpetual capital, enabling a truly long-term approach to the management of the properties. Furthermore, Blackstone's substantial experience with rental residential properties and commitment to acting responsibly to support residents will bring valuable perspective and best-in-class operating standards to the ownership and maintenance of these homes.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Thurston Group Announces Formation Of The Newest Generation Of DSO, Gen4 Dental Partners

CHICAGO, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thurston Group ("Thurston"), a private equity firm focused on investments in healthcare services companies, is pleased to announce that it has formed a new Dental Service Organization ("DSO"), Gen4 Dental Partners ("Gen4" or "the Company"). Thurston is partnering with Gen4 Dental Partners and its management team, led by Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") Lamonte Jensen and Chief Clinical Officer ("CCO") Dr. Mitch Ellingson, to create the newest generation of DSO, one that is clinician centric, and patient obsessed.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Brickworks North America Corporation Expands Direct Distribution Network With The Acquisition Of The Largest Independent Brick Distributor In The U.S.

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brickworks North America Corporation (Brickworks N.A.), parent company of Glen-Gery Corporation, announced today the acquisition of several key businesses from Southfield Corporation. These companies include Illinois Brick, Indiana Brick, Rose Brick, Edgewood Landscape Supply, Lafayette Masonry Supply and Kokomo Masonry and Landscape Supply locations.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Revel Acquires The Woolfer, The Leading Social Platform For Women Over 40; Announces $3.5M Seed Round

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Revel , a West-coast based community and event platform for midlife women, is pleased to announce its acquisition of The Woolfer , the largest NYC-based social platform and website for women over 40. The newly integrated company, which will be called Revel, will become the most significant multi-platform community of women 40 +.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Orbital Energy Group's Subsidiary, Gibson Technical Services, Acquires Privately Owned Engineering Company, IMMCO Inc.

HOUSTON, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (OEG) ("OEG") today announced its telecommunications subsidiary, Gibson Technical Services, Inc. ("GTS"), has entered into a definitive Stock Purchase Agreement ("SPA") to acquire 100% of IMMCO, Inc. ("IMMCO"), an Atlanta-based, privately-owned full-service telecom engineering and network design company providing diversified engineering services and customized software solutions to a global customer base since 1992.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

BioCareSD Celebrates 40 Years In Specialty Distribution

PHOENIX, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioCareSD, a leading specialty distributor of life-saving therapies, is pleased to announce a series of milestones as it celebrates its 40 th year in business. The company was recently recognized as a 2021 Top Workplace in Arizona, as part of AZ Central's prestigious award program spotlighting the best employers and leading companies in the state. In addition, BioCareSD has seen continued growth, with sales having increased by nearly 1500 percent as a result of implementing key programs, initiatives, and innovations in customer service.
RestaurantsPosted by
TheStreet

Entenmann's® Donuts Announces Finalists For "EntenMAN Of The Year"

ISLANDIA, N.Y., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The nominations for Entenmann's Donuts "EntenMAN of the Year" Father's Day Contest have been submitted and there are some seriously sweet father figures out there! After reading through thousands of entries, a panel of judges has narrowed the submissions down to five heartwarming stories. Now it's up to donut fans to help decide who will receive the "EntenMAN of the Year" title in addition to other sweet prizes, including free Entenmann's Donuts for a year and a VIP all-expenses-paid Daytona Race Trip package.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Dorilton Capital Launches Blue Wolf Performance Solutions

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dorilton Capital ("Dorilton"), a leading private investment firm, has announced the formation of a new company - Blue Wolf Performance Solutions ("Blue Wolf"). The formation of Blue Wolf represents the combination of two industry leading companies serving the industrial cleaning & maintenance space...

Comments / 0

Community Policy