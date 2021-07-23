Housebroken - Episode 1.08 - Who Are You? - Press Release

Ah, the antics of the old cat and mouse. You do know that this duo goes way back to the 1940s? Their notoriety started when they appeared in 161 theatrical shorts for MGM movies. That series of shorts feature comic fights between two lifelong enemies, a house cat (Tom) and a mouse (Jerry). The plots of each short usually center on Tom and Jerry’s numerous attempts to have the best of each other and the mayhem and destruction that follows. Despite Tom’s clever strategies, he rarely succeeds in getting the best of Jerry. However, on several occasions, they have displayed genuine friendship and concern for each other’s well-being. At other times, the pair set aside their rivalry in order to pursue a common goal, such as when a baby escapes the watch of a negligent babysitter, causing Tom and Jerry to pursue the baby and keep it away from danger. Despite their endless attacks on one another, they have saved each other’s lives every time they were truly in danger. All these decades later they are still, as the poster states – “Best of enemies-worst of friends”