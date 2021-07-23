Cancel
DZS Debuts Latest Innovations Including Cloud Analytics Demo And XCelerate By DZS 10 Gig Combo Access Solutions At Fiber Connect 2021

PLANO, Texas, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (DZSI) - Get Report, a global leader in optical and packet-based mobile transport, broadband connectivity and software defined networking solutions, today announced plans to demonstrate its latest innovations at Fiber Connect 2021 Conference & Exhibition, taking place July 25-28, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. Visitors to DZS booth #215 will be able to see and interact with DZS hardware and software solutions from across the company's technology pillars - Orchestration and Analytics, Mobile Transport, Broadband Connectivity, and Edge Access. Highlights include live demonstrations of DZS Cloud Service Management Intelligence, a first glimpse of the company's big data analytics system with a cloud native architecture that monitors and provides advanced quality-of-service and issue resolution insights into the connected home correlated with access and aggregation networks. A full array of the recently announced DZS XCelerate line of 10 gig-class fiber access cards and systems will also be on display. The DZS Velocity, DZS Chronos, DZS Helix, and DZS Cloud solutions portfolios continue to expand, and the company is proud to be able share its innovations on the Fiber Connect 2021 Expo show floor.

In addition to the live product displays and demonstrations taking place at the DZS booth, Eric Wulfsberg, Senior Director, Product Line Management, Edge Access at DZS, will be presenting in person on Sunday July 25 at 3 pm at the Broadband Forum BASe Future of Fiber Technologies Workshop. As a Silver Sponsor of Fiber Connect 2021, DZS CMO Geoff Burke will be the featured speaker on Monday July 26 at 5:30 pm in the Expo Theater for a 20-minute presentation entitled "XCelerating into the Future with DZS".

"Fiber Connect is a leading optical fiber business and technology event in the Americas that strategically convenes North American service providers, fiber overbuilders and WISPs to develop the communications industry of tomorrow," said Andrew Bender, CTO of DZS. "We believe next generation broadband connectivity, mobile and edge transport, and software defined solutions and services are top-of-mind among the Fiber Connect audience; this aligns perfectly with where we as DZS have been focusing our innovation and development energy on a go-forward basis. Since Fiber Connect 2021 marks one of the first U.S. national shows in the communications industry to be back in-person since the COVID-19 pandemic changed the world, we are looking forward to meeting with and demonstrating our latest innovations for our customers, prospective customers and ecosystem partners in-person in Nashville."

Visitors to the DZS booth will experience first-hand a range of the latest technology innovations:

  • DZS Cloud Analytics: At the center of the DZS booth, demonstrations of the new DZS Cloud analytics and orchestration solutions will show how service providers can optimize and automate their access and edge networks, reducing operational complexity to achieve cost-effective scale. DZS market-leading network orchestration and software automation solutions are gaining traction with service providers around the world and driving transformation to a software defined and automated network in an open and multi-vendor environment. DZS Cloud includes orchestration, access network management and advanced analytics, enabling service providers to efficiently operate their networks and detect issues proactively to avoid service impact.
  • Mobile Transport: The DZS Chronos mobile transport portfolio provides a full range of 5G-ready xHaul (fronthaul, midhaul and backhaul) solutions that are open, software-defined and proven and enable topologies and architectures for Open RAN and Virtual RAN approaches. The new O-series line of environmentally hardened optical transport products will be on display, including the MPX-9103 100G DWDM Muxponder and the modular TMS-1190 Optical Edge Transport Platform, optimized for high capacity and long-reach mobile xHaul scenarios. Also, on display will be the widely deployed C1216RO Open FrontHaul Gateway as well as M-series mobile backhaul products, including M3500 and M1500 cell-site switch / router platforms.
  • Broadband Access: The DZS Velocity Portfolio of broadband access systems, switches and routers, unified by the powerful Software Defined Network (SDN)-enabled operating system sdNOS, provides carriers with extraordinary flexibility with the latest fiber access technologies and software-centric operational models. DZS V-series modular chassis system, as well as new specialized compact form factor XGS-PON and 10 gig access solutions will be shown - all of which are part of the groundbreaking XCelerate by DZS line of 10 Gig solutions.
  • Connected Premises: The DZS Helix Edge Access solutions portfolio of feature-rich ONTs, smart gateways and home Wi-Fi management solutions for residences and enterprises will be on display, ready for emerging 5G, 10 gigabit, Wi-Fi 6-enabled networks. Armed with these intelligent access edge solutions complemented by DZS Cloud, service providers can move beyond traditional triple-play offerings to quickly and efficiently launch, operate, troubleshoot and optimized cutting edge residential and business services.

See you at the show! For more information visit www.DZSi.com.

About DZS DZS Inc. (NSDQ: DZSI) is a global leader of intelligent, packet-based mobile transport and broadband access converged edge solutions with more than 20 million products in-service with customers and alliance partners spanning more than 100 countries.

DZS, the DZS logo, and all DZS product names are trademarks of DZS Inc. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective holders. Specifications, products, and/or product names are all subject to change.

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and our future results that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect the beliefs and assumptions of the Company's management as of the date hereof. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "goal," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "seek," "should," "target," "will," "would," variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. The Company's actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, those risk factors contained in the Company's SEC filings available at  www.sec.gov, including without limitation, the Company's annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. In addition, additional or unforeseen affects from the COVID-19 pandemic and the global economic climate may give rise to or amplify many of these risks. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. DZS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

For further information see: www.DZSi.com.DZS on Twitter: https://twitter.com/dzs_innovationDZS on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/DZSi/

Press Inquiries:McKenzie Hurst, Thatcher+Co.Mobile: +1 408.888.6787Email: mhurst@thatcherandco.com

