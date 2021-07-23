Cancel
Johnson & Johnson Vision Introduces VERITAS Vision System With Features To Address Key Unmet Needs In Cataract Surgery

SANTA ANA, Calif., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson Vision, * a global leader in eye health and part of the Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies, † today announced the global availability of the VERITAS Vision System, a next-generation phacoemulsification (phaco) system designed to address three critical areas: patient safety, surgeon efficiency and comfort. The company will offer live demos of the new system in a wet lab at the Johnson & Johnson booth (#2813) this weekend at the 2021 American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) and American Society of Ophthalmic Administrators (ASOA) Annual Meeting.

Approximately 50% of people over the age of 75 have cataracts 1 and cataract surgery is one of the most common outpatient procedures performed today with a success rate of approximately 98%. 2 Phacoemulsification is the most common cataract surgery technique 3 and allows surgeons to effectively emulsify and efficiently remove the eye's internal lens when it has become cloudy from cataracts. ‡ It is a delicate procedure that requires significant effort and control, which can be taxing on the surgeon. Equipment that surgeons can rely on through surgery is critical to optimizing the circumstances for surgical success.

"In my experience, the advancements in fluidics management and usability of the VERITAS Vision System have made a marked improvement in safety and stability of the phaco procedure," said Jason Jones, M.D. §, Jones Eye Clinic, Sioux City, Iowa. "I've found I can glide through any lens density with less surge, and the level of chamber stability I've experienced with VERITAS gives me more confidence to take advantage of Venturi mode, the more powerful phaco setting."

"Surgeon-centered equipment design is vital for an exacting and taxing procedure like phacoemulsification," said Dr. Marco Tavolato, Head of Eye Centre, Chioggia Hospital, Italy. ** "The advancements Johnson & Johnson Vision has made in phaco technology reinforce that the company is listening and tailoring innovations to surgeons' needs. From safety features like Hybrid Fluidics Technology, to the nuances of a more ergonomic design for comfort and control, these advancements have made a measurable difference in my surgical day, and ease even the most challenging phaco cases."

The VERITAS Vision System features several innovations to provide a better surgical experience, including:

  • Less surge, more stability
  • Hybrid Fluidics Technology minimizes post-occlusion surge to protect intraocular structures and provide exceptional chamber stability. ††,‡‡
  • Intelligent Occlusion Sensing Technologies automatically respond to occlusions to preserve a calm, stable chamber even in dense cataract cases. §§
  • Exceptional phacoemulsification efficiency
  • Built using the company's leading WHITESTAR technology combined with elliptical tip movement for ultra-smooth cutting, even in dense or advanced cataracts, providing an efficient lens extraction that uses less energy. ***
  • Dual Pump System allows access to both Peristaltic and Venturi pumps with on-demand transition between the two at every step, allowing surgeons to adapt to clinical needs. ‡‡
  • Surgeon-centered ergonomics for maneuverability and comfort
  • Between 52-80% of ophthalmologists report back and neck pain because of their work 4 and 43% take breaks during surgery due to pain. 5
  • An ergonomically designed foot pedal provides total control and a more comfortable experience. †††

"On top of providing a safe and stable procedure for cataract patients, we wanted to also offer a more efficient and comfortable phacoemulsification experience for surgeons, especially knowing most will perform multiple cataract surgeries every day," said Warren Foust, Worldwide President, Surgical at Johnson & Johnson Vision. ‡‡‡ "Our VERITAS Vision System delivers high-performing, reliable tools for a smooth, effective cataract surgery for patients while also prioritizing surgeon well-being."

The VERITAS Vision System is the latest addition to the company's full suite of industry leading products for the treatment of cataracts. The global launch comes as the Johnson & Johnson Vision celebrates two 20-year anniversaries: WHITESTAR micropulse technology, a major advancement in phacoemulsification efficiency 10, and the TECNIS Family of IOLs, which established the company's legacy of innovation in cataract treatment.

The VERITAS Vision System is now available for ophthalmologists across the United States, Europe and select markets in the Asia Pacific region to use in their treatment of cataracts and will be available later this year in Chile and Brazil.

About Johnson & Johnson Vision

At Johnson & Johnson Vision, part of Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies, we have a bold ambition: to change the trajectory of eye health worldwide. Through our operating companies, we deliver innovation that enables eye care professionals to create better outcomes for patients throughout their lives, with products and technologies that address unmet needs including refractive error, cataracts, and dry eye. In communities with greatest need, we work in collaboration to expand access to quality eye care, and we are committed to helping people see better, connect better, live better. Visit us at jjvision.com, follow @JNJVision on Twitter, Johnson & Johnson Vision on LinkedIn, and @JNJVision on Facebook.

About Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies

At Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies, we are helping people live their best lives. Building on more than a century of expertise, we tackle pressing healthcare challenges, and take bold steps that lead to new standards of care while improving people's healthcare experiences. In surgery, orthopaedics, vision, and interventional solutions, we are helping to save lives and paving the way to a healthier future for everyone, everywhere.

IN THE UNITED STATES

INDICATIONS AND IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION for the VERITAS™ VISION SYSTEM

Rx Only

INDICATIONS FOR USE: The VERITAS™ Vision System is a modular ophthalmic microsurgical system that facilitates anterior segment (i.e., cataract) ophthalmic surgery. The modular design allows the users to configure the system to meet their surgical requirements

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION: Risks and complications of cataract surgery may include corneal burn. This device is only to be used by a trained licensed physician

ATTENTION: Reference the labeling for a complete listing of Indications and Important Safety Information

IN THE UNITED KINGDOM

For Healthcare Professionals Only.

Please reference the Instructions for Use for a complete list of Indications and Important Safety Information and contact our specialists in case of any question.

© Johnson & Johnson Surgical Vision, Inc. 2021. All rights reserved.

1 National Eye Institute. Cataract Data and Statistics. https://www.nei.nih.gov/eyedata/cataract 2 Vision Health Initiative, Common Eye Disorders. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. https://www.cdc.gov/visionhealth/basics/ced/index.html  3 The Journal of the Missouri State Medical Association. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6139750/  4 Honavar SG (2017) Head up, heels down, posture perfect: Ergonomics for an ophthalmologist. Indian J Ophthalmol 65 (8: 647-650). 5 Soueid A, Oudit D, Thiagarajah S, Laitung G (2010) The pain of surgery: pain experienced by surgeons while operating. Int J Surg 8 (2): 118-120. * Johnson & Johnson Vision represents the products and services of Johnson & Johnson Surgical Vision, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc., and the affiliates of both. † The Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies comprise the surgery, orthopedics, vision, and interventional solutions businesses within Johnson & Johnson's Medical Devices segment ‡ As with any medical procedure, risks and potential complications may occur. Please consult your eye care specialist for detailed information and to discuss these possible risks and complications with you prior to the procedure. § Dr. Jones is a consultant for Johnson & Johnson Surgical Vision, Inc. ** Dr. Tavolato is a consultant for Johnson & Johnson Surgical Vision in EMEA †† DOF2021OTH4006 R&D Memo - Design Intent for VERITAS Vision System ‡‡ Z370584 VERITAS Operator Manual Rev E. page 1-6, 1-8, 1-9, 3-7 §§ Z370584 VERITAS Operator Manual Rev E. page 1-5, 1-9, 1-11, 6-27, 6-33 *** DOF2021OTH4005 VERITAS Vision System Features††† DOF2021OTH4004 VERITAS foot pedal ergonomic improvements ‡‡‡ Warren Foust is the Worldwide President of Johnson & Johnson Vision overseeing the Surgical Vision organization

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/johnson--johnson-vision-introduces-veritas-vision-system-with-features-to-address-key-unmet-needs-in-cataract-surgery-301339962.html

SOURCE Johnson & Johnson Vision

