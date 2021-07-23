Cancel
Jabil Declares Quarterly Dividend

Today, Jabil Inc. (JBL) - Get Report, announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share of common stock to shareholders of record as of August 13, 2021. The dividend is payable on September 2, 2021.

Jabil has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends on its common shares since May 15, 2006.

About Jabil:Jabil (JBL) - Get Report is a manufacturing solutions provider with over 260,000 employees across 100 locations in 30 countries. The world's leading brands rely on Jabil's unmatched breadth and depth of end-market experience, technical and design capabilities, manufacturing know-how, supply chain insights and global product management expertise. Driven by a common purpose, Jabil and its people are committed to making a positive impact on their local community and the environment. Visit www.jabil.com to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210723005028/en/

