By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 10 days ago

KB Home (KBH) - Get Report today announced the grand opening of Teagan, a new-home community located in a highly desirable West Las Vegas neighborhood. Teagan is situated on South Russell Road just off Interstate 215, providing easy access to the Las Vegas Strip, McCarran International Airport and the area's major employment centers. The new community is also close to several parks, including Desert Breeze Park, a 240-acre public park that hosts a community center, skate park, dog park, aquatic facility, baseball and soccer fields, roller hockey rinks and picnic areas. Teagan is also just a short drive to outdoor recreation at Red Rock Canyon, several popular golf courses and shopping, dining and entertainment in Downtown Summerlin.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210723005020/en/

KB Home announces the grand opening of Teagan, its latest new-home community in Las Vegas. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new homes at Teagan showcase desirable design characteristics like spacious kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The floor plans feature up to five bedrooms and four baths, and range in size from approximately 1,200 to 2,400 square feet. The community also offers the KB Home Office, a dedicated room that homebuyers can personalize for the way they work.

"Teagan is situated in an ideal location convenient to Interstate 215, providing for easy commutes throughout Las Vegas," said Brian Kunec, Regional General Manager of KB Home's Las Vegas and Seattle divisions. "The new community is also close to a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment in Downtown Summerlin and outdoor recreation at Red Rock Canyon and Desert Breeze Park. As with other KB Home communities, Teagan provides home shoppers the opportunity to purchase a personalized, new KB home at a price that fits their budget."

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR ® certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Teagan sales office and model homes are open for private in-person tours by appointment, and walk-in visits are welcome. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the mid $300,000s.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has built nearly 650,000 quality homes in our more than 60-year history. Today, KB Home operates in 45 markets from coast to coast. What sets KB Home apart is the exceptional personalization we offer our homebuyers—from those buying their first home to experienced buyers—allowing them to make their home uniquely their own, at a price that fits their budget. As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, KB Home was the first builder to make every home it builds ENERGY STAR® certified, a standard of energy performance achieved by fewer than 10% of new homes in America, and has built more ENERGY STAR certified homes than any other builder. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the cost of ownership and is designed to be healthier, more comfortable and better for the environment than new homes without certification. We build strong, personal relationships with our customers so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. As a result, we have the distinction of being the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder in third-party buyer satisfaction surveys. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210723005020/en/

