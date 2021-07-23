American Horror Stories Season 1, Episode 3 recap: Drive In

With FX on Hulu's American Horror Stories currently burning up the streaming service with some truly twisted tales and American Horror Story: Double Feature set to present "Part One" on August 25, we think it would be safe to say that it's a pretty exciting time to be an AHS fan. But it looks like Ryan Murphy isn't quite convinced you're as excited as you should be (actually, it's a way of celebrating the horror franchise's decade of devilishness), so he announced on Saturday that the month of August will be spent celebrating his and Brad Falchuk's long-running horror anthology. As you're about to see, that's going to include original content like interviews, podcasts, behind-the-scenes previews, and more highlighting the past nine seasons along with untold tales.
