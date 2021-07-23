Kratos To Present At The Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference

Cancel
SAN DIEGO, Calif., July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS) - Get Report, a leading National Security Solutions provider, today announced that its President & CEO, Eric DeMarco, and its Executive VP & CFO, Deanna Lund, will present at the Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference on August 4 th at 3pm Eastern.

A live webcast of Kratos' presentation will be available on the Company's website at https://ir.kratosdefense . com/events-presentations . The webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days following the event.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS) - Get Report develops and fields transformative, affordable technology, platforms and systems for United States National Security related customers, allies and commercial enterprises. Kratos is changing the way breakthrough technology for these industries are rapidly brought to market through proven commercial and venture capital backed approaches, including proactive research and streamlined development processes. At Kratos, affordability is a technology, and we specialize in unmanned systems, satellite communications, cyber security/warfare, microwave electronics, missile defense, hypersonic systems, training, combat systems and next generation turbo jet and turbo fan engine development. For more information go to www.KratosDefense.com .

Press Contact: Yolanda White 858-812-7302 Direct

Investor Information: 877-934-4687 investor@kratosdefense.com

